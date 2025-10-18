The Market In Numbers – 18 Oct 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 18 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13289.210 -1.32% -0.02% -0.02% 1.36% 5.45% All Ordinaries 9293.20 0.31% 1.72% 1.72% 10.36% 5.93% S&P ASX 200 8995.30 0.41% 1.66% 1.66% 10.25% 5.30% S&P ASX 300 8950.80 0.38% 1.69% 1.69% 10.52% 5.63% Communication Services 1830.80 -1.18% -1.64% -1.64% 12.50% -1.20% Consumer Discretionary 4361.20 -1.89% -3.48% -3.48% 11.51% 5.27% Consumer Staples 11686.60 0.16% -0.49% -0.49% -0.70% -3.57% Energy 8073.20 -1.67% -3.11% -3.11% -6.37% -6.94% Financials 9661.30 -0.55% 0.91% 0.91% 12.15% 1.39% Health Care 39285.50 1.33% 4.99% 4.99% -12.48% -5.57% Industrials 8639.50 -0.68% 1.99% 1.99% 12.99% 3.86% Info Technology 2788.20 -4.29% -4.76% -4.76% 1.73% -3.88% Materials 20022.40 4.03% 6.41% 6.41% 24.17% 26.26% Real Estate 4147.70 1.69% 2.28% 2.28% 10.27% 6.39% Utilities 9964.90 -0.12% -0.45% -0.45% 10.32% 9.01% A-REITs 1907.90 1.73% 2.40% 2.40% 11.03% 6.53% All Technology Index 4077.80 -4.32% -3.52% -3.52% 7.16% 0.84% Banks 4165.60 0.13% 1.29% 1.29% 15.51% 3.55% Gold Index 17806.60 9.18% 10.73% 10.73% 111.39% 54.07% Metals & Mining 6861.10 4.36% 6.31% 6.31% 30.55% 31.42%

The World

Index 18 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9354.57 -0.77% 0.04% 0.04% 14.46% 6.78% DAX30 23830.99 -1.69% -0.21% -0.21% 19.70% -0.33% Hang Seng 25247.10 -3.97% -5.99% -5.99% 25.86% 4.88% Nikkei 225 47582.15 -1.05% 5.90% 5.90% 19.27% 17.52% DJIA 46190.61 1.56% -0.45% -0.45% 8.57% 4.75% S&P500 6664.01 1.70% -0.37% -0.37% 13.30% 7.40% Nasdaq Comp 22679.98 2.14% 0.09% 0.09% 17.45% 11.34%

Metals & Minerals

Index 18 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4329.76 8.65% 12.14% 12.14% 64.84% 31.11% Silver (oz) 53.29 11.68% 13.24% 13.24% 76.31% 47.18% Copper (lb) 4.9848 -2.99% 1.61% 1.61% 21.68% -2.17% Aluminium (lb) 1.2701 0.48% 4.48% 4.48% 11.11% 7.71% Nickel (lb) 6.8258 -0.95% -0.14% -0.14% -4.47% 0.09% Zinc (lb) 1.3488 -1.48% 0.94% 0.94% -0.19% 6.84% Uranium (lb) weekly 79.00 -2.77% -4.53% -4.53% 9.72% 0.45% Iron Ore (t) 105.56 0.67% 0.20% 0.20% 1.66% 11.72%

Energy

Index 18 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 57.51 -6.41% -8.92% -8.92% -17.23% -12.23% Brent Crude 61.08 -6.23% -8.48% -8.48% -15.82% -8.56%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Glossary of Financial Terms