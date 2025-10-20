ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 20 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.600 8.79% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.885 -18.75% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.155 6.90% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.610 -17.67% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 20.510 6.60% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.270 -10.11% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.040 -9.35% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.630 4.45% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.220 -9.02% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.120 4.40% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.560 -8.03% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.610 4.30% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.990 -6.99% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.520 4.21% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 8.360 -6.80% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.135 4.13% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.560 -6.67% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.060 3.86% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.710 -6.30% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 20.240 3.69% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.160 -6.23% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.145 3.62% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.255 -5.99% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.970 3.13% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.300 -5.80% XYZ – BLOCK INC 116.250 3.11% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 141.450 -5.67% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 6.990 3.10% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.435 -5.43% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 21.280 3.05% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.890 -5.35% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.840 2.98% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.290 -4.92% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.820 2.92% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.750 -4.89% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 66.890 2.91% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.100 -4.88% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 172.700 2.60% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.550 -4.80%

