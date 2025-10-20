Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 20, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Oct 20 2025

A1M APZ AWJ BTR DDR ELV FBU GMD IGO LTR PLS VUL

APZ ASPEN GROUP LIMITED

Real Estate - Overnight Price: $5.05

Moelis rates ((APZ)) as Hold (3) -

Moelis sticks with its Hold rating for Aspen Group while its price target for the shares has improved to $5.22 from $4.43.

Aspen has lifted FY26 underlying pre-tax EPS guidance to 20.1c from 19.0c alongside an upbeat 1Q26 update including 5.3c underlying pre-tax EPS (+21% y/y), a strong Darwin Freespirit peak season (NRI +22% y/y), and 30 development settlements with 112 contracts in hand.

The broker highlights two acquisitions: a 300-site Wallaroo, SA project (a pivot toward build-to-rent townhouses plus land-lease homes) and a Surry Hills office to partly serve as HQ.

Balance-sheet headroom is ample (Moelis expects gearing at circa 18% by Dec-26), supporting pipeline expansion and a higher valuation, hence the higher price target.

Forecasts have slightly moved higher.

This report was published on October 17, 2025.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 20.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.25.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 12.20 cents and EPS of 22.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.54.

AWJ AURIC MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.29

Taylor Collison rates ((AWJ)) as Initiation of coverage with Speculative Buy (1) -

Taylor Collison starts coverage on Auric Mining with Speculative Buy and $0.39 price target, arguing the story shifts from toll-treating to an integrated model built around Munda and the recently bought Burbanks mill.

The broker expects near-term cash from the Munda starter pit (6.1koz processed Oct–Q1 CY26) and models AISC $3,500/oz versus a $5,500/oz deck, implying solid margins and circa $11m operating cash flow.

Longer term, value is tied to scaling the Munda main pit and refurbishing/expanding Burbanks (180ktpa) to reduce third-party costs.

Primary risk: execution on processing pathway and cost/grade variability, the broker says.

This report was published on October 10, 2025.

BTR BRIGHTSTAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.60

Petra Capital rates ((BTR)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital keeps Brightstar Resources on Buy after a "strong" Sep Q’25 update: production rose 90% q/q to 7.0koz as Fish underground joined Second Fortune.

FY26 guidance stays 29–34koz at AISC $3,800–4,000/oz; the broker models 33koz at AISC $3,855/oz.

Forecasts rise mainly on a higher gold deck (+12–25% across FY26–LT), partly offset by an -8% trim to FY26 volumes and a 2% AISC lift, taking the price target to $1.57.

Only minor amendments have been made to forecasts.

This report was published on October 15, 2025.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.50.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 11.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.36.

