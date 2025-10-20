Osier Belle: Sydney’s Most Luxurious Outdoor Furniture Finds a New Home

PR NewsWire | Oct 20 2025

Australia’s leading bespoke outdoor furniture brand opens an expansive new showroom in Neutral Bay, redefining how Australians experience outdoor living.

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After 15 years of welcoming clients to its showroom, Osier Belle, Australia’s leading designer and manufacturer of bespoke outdoor furniture, has unveiled its new, larger showroom in Neutral Bay. The move marks an exciting new chapter in the brand’s journey, reflecting both its growth and enduring commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience.

A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Vision

Founded in 2010 by Penelope Camplisson, Osier Belle has long been celebrated for reimagining outdoor living through luxurious, handcrafted designs tailored for Australian conditions. The brand new showroom in Neutral Bay represents far more than a change of address – it is a tangible expression of the brand’s vision: to create spaces that inspire, comfort and endure.

"From the beginning, my mission has been to change the way Australians view and enjoy their outdoor spaces," says Camplisson. "Too often, outdoor furniture was either beautiful but not durable or practical but uninspiring. I wanted Osier Belle to be different, to combine meticulous craftsmanship with sophisticated design and materials that outlast the Australian climate and remain looking beautiful year after year. This new showroom allows us to showcase that vision more completely than ever."

The showroom’s carefully curated displays immerse visitors in the world of Osier Belle, offering a glimpse into how each piece can transform a space into a sanctuary of comfort and style. Clients are invited to bring photos, dimensions and ideas, working closely with the team to create tailored solutions that perfectly fit their lifestyle and space.

The relocation also reinforces Osier Belle’s philosophy that luxury is as much about experience as it is about design. Beyond the furniture itself, clients benefit from services that extend the life and enjoyment of their pieces, including Sydney’s only in-house teak re-oiling service and white-glove delivery to ensure seamless installation.

With projects gracing some of Australia’s most prestigious homes, Osier Belle has earned a reputation not only as a furniture brand, but as a partner in crafting truly personal outdoor retreats. The new Neutral Bay showroom is designed to inspire that next chapter of creativity and collaboration with clients.

Penelope Camplisson

info@osierbelle.com.au

(02) 9949 9466

41 Military Road, Neutral Bay, NSW 2089

About Osier Belle

Osier Belle is an Australian-owned luxury outdoor furniture brand creating bespoke pieces that balance elegance, comfort and endurance. With a focus on sustainability, authenticity and timeless design, the brand continues to redefine outdoor living for homes and commercial spaces across Australia.

