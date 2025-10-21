ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 21 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 118.590 10.63% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.190 -9.11%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.910 9.40% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 18.960 -7.56%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.860 8.72% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 19.810 -6.91%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 59.680 7.49% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.270 -6.56%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 8.300 6.82% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.660 -4.32%
PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.400 6.46% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.510 -3.83%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.335 6.37% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.420 -3.45%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.560 5.64% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.150 -3.23%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.070 5.63% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.820 -2.84%
JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.720 5.52% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.715 -2.72%
A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.800 5.26% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.030 -2.67%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.305 5.17% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.120 -2.33%
RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.870 5.13% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.075 -2.27%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.080 4.88% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.880 -2.27%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 6.300 4.83% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.610 -2.26%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.410 4.60% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.170 -2.25%
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.960 4.59% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.190 -2.23%
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.260 4.49% XRO – XERO LIMITED 151.540 -1.97%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.590 4.41% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.270 -1.86%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.185 4.41% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.180 -1.80%

