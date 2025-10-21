Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 21, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Oct 21 2025

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

29M (2) A2M ABB AGN AIA ANZ ARL BLX BOQ BRI CEN CPU EGG ERD EVN FCL GEM JIN MTM NDO ORA SPG TLX (2) TTM

FCL FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $3.06

Canaccord Genuity rates ((FCL)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage of Fineos Corp with a Buy rating and $3.45 target price. The company is described as a leading provider of insurance software to Life, Accident and Health insurers worldwide and is based in Dublin.

The analyst considers the unit economics to be "attractive," with its software experiencing negligible churn rates of 1-2%, long-term customer relations averaging ten years, and gross margins over 75%.

Canaccord believes Fineos is at an "inflection" point in its profitability and on the way to generating positive free cash flow, supported by a robust and improving pipeline of new, upsell, and cross-sell customers.

This report was published on October 15, 2025.

Target price is $3.45 Current Price is $3.06 Difference: $0.39

If FCL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 1.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 197.16.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 2.07 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 147.90.

This company reports in EUR. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GEM G8 EDUCATION LIMITED

Childcare - Overnight Price: $0.81

Moelis rates ((GEM)) as Hold (3) -

Relevant to the G8 Education business, Moelis highlights Australia’s fertility rate continues to decline, falling to 1.48 births per woman in 2025 from 1.50 in 2023. More positively, total births rose 1.9% to 292,318, the first increase since 2021.

Immigration remains elevated, with a net gain of 445,640 people in FY24, largely younger cohorts, which supports childcare demand despite slower natural growth.

Long day care supply grew 3.5% year-on-year to 9,465 centres, while improving real wages (+1.3% in June 2025) may help offset cost-of-living pressures.

G8 Education is expected to benefit from gradually improving enquiry, enrolment, and occupancy trends.

Target 92c. Hold.

This report was published on October 16, 2025.

Target price is $0.92 Current Price is $0.81 Difference: $0.115

If GEM meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

JIN JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $12.68

Jarden rates ((JIN)) as Buy (1) -

Jumbo Interactive has acquired UK-based prize draw operator Dream Car Giveaways for -$110m, marking its largest acquisition and first direct-to-consumer expansion offshore, highlights Jarden.

Over FY26-29, the broker expects the deal to lift group earnings (EBITDA) and earnings per share after amortisation (EPSA) by an average 23% and 15%, respectively.

The acquisition meaningfully diversifies Jumbo's earnings base beyond Australian lotteries, highlights the broker, reducing volatility tied to jackpot cycles.

Greater scale is also thought to reduce renewal risk for its reseller agreement with Lottery Corp ((TLC) expiring in 2030.

Jarden raises its target price to $14.10 from $13.20 and maintains a Buy rating.

This report was published on October 16, 2025.

Target price is $14.10 Current Price is $12.68 Difference: $1.42

If JIN meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $13.56, suggesting upside of 6.9%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.8, implying annual growth of 18.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 52.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 89.3, implying annual growth of 17.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 62.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MTM METALLIUM LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $1.03

Petra Capital rates ((MTM)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital highlights Metallium has achieved over 90% recovery of rare earths from NdFeB magnet scrap using its Flash Joule Heating (FJH) process. NdFeB stands for neodymium-iron-boron, a type of rare earth permanent magnet.

Global rare earth element (REE) magnet demand is forecast to double by 2035, highlights the broker, driven by EV and wind technology.

The company will now test the method at its 350tpa Texas facility, notes the analyst, extending its e-waste expertise into magnet recycling.

With recycled magnets forecast to supply up to 25% of rare earth demand by the early 2030s, Metallium's results strengthen its strategic position, in the analyst's view.

Petra Capital retains a Buy rating and $1.40 target price.

This report was published on October 16, 2025.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $1.03 Difference: $0.37

If MTM meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 57.22.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.15.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources