Reverse Head-and-Shoulders Supports Pinnacle

After establishing an inverse-head-and-shoulders pattern, Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable sees a buying opportunity in Pinnacle Investment shares.

By Michael Gable

The Australian market broke to new highs last week as unemployment numbers suggested a rate cut may still occur in November.

US share markets have also moved on from a few days of volatility to come back up towards their old highs again.

At this stage, we continue to see that the risk remains to the upside and markets should continue to trend higher from here.

Today, we offer a technical view on Pinnacle Investment Management ((PNI)).

PNI 1

After pulling back sharply in August-early September, Pinnacle then traded sideways for several weeks, establishing support near $18.

Price action across September-October now resembles that of an inverse-head-and-shoulders pattern and recent moves in Pinnacle suggest that a low is in place and it is ready to head higher again.

Current levels are a buying opportunity.

Initial stops can be considered back near $18

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).

