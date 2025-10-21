Treasure Chest: REA Group

Treasure Chest | Oct 21 2025

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is REA Group.

-History suggests there is too much concern around Co-Star's entry into the Australian market

-RBC Capital suggests ACCC probe is likely to have a negligible outcome

-REA's competitive position, network effects and pricing model place remain robust

-The stock's valuation looks compelling within historical context

By Danielle Ecuyer

Whose Idea Is It?

RBC Capital

The subject:

REA Group ((REA)).

RBC Capital has concluded market concerns over the ACCC probe and competition from Co-Star have been overly discounted.