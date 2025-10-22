ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.850
|18.87%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.930
|-10.29%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.120
|9.09%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|10.400
|-10.27%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.360
|8.26%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.520
|-10.20%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|3.070
|3.72%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|12.950
|-9.82%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|23.170
|3.48%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.195
|-9.81%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|19.330
|2.66%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|131.360
|-9.58%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|116.830
|2.54%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.695
|-9.15%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.215
|2.53%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.140
|-9.03%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|2.570
|2.39%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.175
|-8.91%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|20.140
|2.39%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.980
|-8.84%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|6.780
|2.26%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|23.560
|-8.82%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.170
|2.18%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|4.680
|-8.59%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|119.750
|2.18%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|4.820
|-7.84%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|13.080
|2.11%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.890
|-7.54%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.755
|2.03%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.750
|-7.52%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.530
|2.02%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|7.960
|-7.44%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|2.140
|1.90%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.565
|-7.38%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|154.380
|1.87%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.700
|-7.22%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.280
|1.86%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.390
|-7.14%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|20.170
|1.82%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.720
|-6.99%
