ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-10-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.850 18.87% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.930 -10.29% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 9.09% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 10.400 -10.27% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.360 8.26% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.520 -10.20% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.070 3.72% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 12.950 -9.82% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 23.170 3.48% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.195 -9.81% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 19.330 2.66% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 131.360 -9.58% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 116.830 2.54% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.695 -9.15% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.215 2.53% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.140 -9.03% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.570 2.39% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.175 -8.91% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 20.140 2.39% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.980 -8.84% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.780 2.26% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 23.560 -8.82% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.170 2.18% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 4.680 -8.59% XYZ – BLOCK INC 119.750 2.18% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.820 -7.84% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.080 2.11% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.890 -7.54% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.755 2.03% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.750 -7.52% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.530 2.02% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 7.960 -7.44% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.140 1.90% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.565 -7.38% XRO – XERO LIMITED 154.380 1.87% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.700 -7.22% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.280 1.86% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.390 -7.14% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 20.170 1.82% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.720 -6.99%

