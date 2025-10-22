ENCAPS wins top honours at WRIQ’s Lithium Battery Innovation Challenge

PR NewsWire | 4:59 PM

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Waste Recycling Industry Association Queensland (WRIQ) has announced ENCAPS as the overall winner of the 2025 Lithium Battery Innovation Challenge, recognising its outstanding contribution to factory safety, fire prevention, and resource recovery within Queensland’s waste and recycling industry.



Demonstration of ENCAPS F-500 Encapsulator Agent technology at host organisation ResourceCo

ENCAPS is the Australian distributor of F-500 Encapsulator Agent, an advanced fire suppression technology that delivers rapid knockdown performance on lithium-ion battery fires. Working at a molecular level, the agent encapsulates flammable vapours, cools thermal runaway events up to 20 times faster than water, and suppresses smoke and toxins. It is biodegradable, non-toxic, non-corrosive, and free from PFAS and fluorine – making it both safe and sustainable.

ENCAPS integrated an F-500 EA solution into operational safety procedures at industry host ResourceCo’s Brisbane resource recovery facility – a site that regularly experiences battery-related fire incidents. The pilot demonstrated how the solution can enhance fire management practices, reduce water use, and improve worker safety.

WRIQ Chief Executive Officer Alison Price congratulated ENCAPS on its leadership in advancing practical, scalable safety innovations for the recycling sector.

"Battery fires are one of the most urgent challenges facing our industry. ENCAPS has shown how global technology can be applied locally to prevent fires, protect workers, and improve resource recovery," Ms Price said.

"Their collaboration with ResourceCo is a model of what our industry can achieve when innovation, safety, and sustainability come together. It’s a fantastic example of circular economy thinking in action."

The Challenge also recognised VisionHQ, which received a Commendable Award for its AI-powered hazardous waste detection system for waste facilities and collection trucks in collaboration with industry host REMONDIS Australia. Using advanced cameras and edge computing, the system identifies dangerous materials such as lithium-ion batteries in real time, alerting personnel before compaction. This helps prevent fires, protects workers, and improves the quality of recyclable materials.

The Lithium Battery Innovation Challenge, delivered through WRIQ’s broader Battery Fire Prevention Project, was established to accelerate practical industry-led solutions that reduce fire risks, improve recovery outcomes, and strengthen Queensland’s recycling infrastructure. It is supported by the Queensland Government and a range of WRIQ member organisations.

"The calibre of entries we received this year shows that the waste and recycling industry is serious about innovation," Ms Price said.

"From AI detection to chemical suppression and safer product design, our members are leading the charge in finding real solutions to battery fire risk."

WRIQ acknowledges the many judges and supporting companies within the WRIQ membership base, including Phoenix Power Recycling, JJs Waste and Recycling, Cleanaway, Pure Environment, and Sims Metal.

WRIQ will continue to collaborate with government, industry, and research partners to translate the Challenge outcomes into practical on-site safety improvements and policy reform.

For more information, visit www.challengewaste.com.au

ABOUT THE WRIQ CHALLENGE WASTE COMPETITION

ChallengeWaste is a one-off program designed to attract and foster international and Australian ingenuity to address lithium battery safety in waste management. It is proudly funded through the Queensland Government’s Recycling and Jobs Fund and judged by senior leaders from industry and government.

ABOUT WRIQ

The Waste and Recycling Industry of Queensland (WRIQ) is the unified voice of waste management, recycling and resource recovery in the State.

Representing just under a hundred Queensland-based organisations ranging from multi-nationals through to small family owned and operated businesses, WRIQ engages in a broad range of state-specific issues of strategic importance to the sustainability and development of the sector.

