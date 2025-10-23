ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 23 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.570
|9.41%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.150
|-8.90%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|8.420
|8.79%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.920
|-4.89%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.750
|8.70%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.590
|-4.38%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.090
|7.98%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|19.300
|-4.31%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.510
|5.55%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|16.470
|-3.97%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.960
|5.34%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.260
|-3.92%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|8.350
|4.90%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.600
|-3.70%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.110
|4.72%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.450
|-3.50%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.250
|4.52%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.140
|-3.45%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.240
|4.35%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.260
|-3.45%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|24.170
|4.32%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.750
|-3.31%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|31.200
|4.07%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.570
|-3.24%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|19.070
|4.04%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.760
|-2.82%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.580
|3.61%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.180
|-2.75%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.440
|3.53%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.210
|-2.73%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|2.380
|3.48%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|55.870
|-2.67%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|1.800
|3.45%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|4.010
|-2.67%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.390
|3.45%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.190
|-2.56%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.470
|3.30%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.740
|-2.55%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|13.380
|3.24%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|150.460
|-2.54%
