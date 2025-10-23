ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-10-25

Daily Market Reports | Oct 23 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.570 9.41% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.150 -8.90% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.420 8.79% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.920 -4.89% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.750 8.70% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.590 -4.38% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.090 7.98% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 19.300 -4.31% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.510 5.55% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 16.470 -3.97% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.960 5.34% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.260 -3.92% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.350 4.90% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.600 -3.70% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.110 4.72% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.450 -3.50% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.250 4.52% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 4.35% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.260 -3.45% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 24.170 4.32% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.750 -3.31% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 31.200 4.07% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.570 -3.24% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 19.070 4.04% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.760 -2.82% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.580 3.61% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.180 -2.75% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.440 3.53% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.210 -2.73% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.380 3.48% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 55.870 -2.67% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.800 3.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.010 -2.67% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.390 3.45% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.470 3.30% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.740 -2.55% EVT – EVT LIMITED 13.380 3.24% XRO – XERO LIMITED 150.460 -2.54%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms