ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-10-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.220 9.91% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.805 -7.47% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 9.220 9.50% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.640 -7.39% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.230 9.12% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.320 -5.00% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.170 8.97% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.060 -4.72% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.820 7.98% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 127.150 -4.42% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 25.390 6.73% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.120 6.67% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.350 -4.01% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 59.500 6.50% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.680 -4.00% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 44.940 6.49% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.125 -3.85% EVT – EVT LIMITED 14.220 6.28% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.060 -3.73% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.720 5.37% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.510 -3.63% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.160 4.79% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.530 -3.44% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 7.380 4.68% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.425 -3.41% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 36.930 4.44% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.110 -3.12% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.145 3.57% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.370 -3.04% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 35.860 3.52% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.630 -2.93% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.625 3.50% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.760 -2.84% REH – REECE LIMITED 11.980 3.45% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 65.120 -2.81% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 85.570 2.97% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.090 -2.79% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.590 2.93% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.830 -2.79%

