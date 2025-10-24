ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.220
|9.91%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.805
|-7.47%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|9.220
|9.50%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.640
|-7.39%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.230
|9.12%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.320
|-5.00%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|7.170
|8.97%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|7.060
|-4.72%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.820
|7.98%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|127.150
|-4.42%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|25.390
|6.73%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.120
|6.67%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.350
|-4.01%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|59.500
|6.50%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.680
|-4.00%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|44.940
|6.49%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.125
|-3.85%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|14.220
|6.28%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.060
|-3.73%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|25.720
|5.37%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.510
|-3.63%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|4.160
|4.79%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.530
|-3.44%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|7.380
|4.68%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.425
|-3.41%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|36.930
|4.44%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.110
|-3.12%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.145
|3.57%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.370
|-3.04%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|35.860
|3.52%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.630
|-2.93%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.625
|3.50%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|3.760
|-2.84%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|11.980
|3.45%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|65.120
|-2.81%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|85.570
|2.97%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.090
|-2.79%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.590
|2.93%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.830
|-2.79%
