Insuregroup Achieves Record Growth as Demand for Truck Insurance Accelerates Across Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:01 AM

List StockArray ( )

Specialist brokerage Insuregroup surpasses 10,000 policies with 25% year-on-year growth, underscoring the rising importance of tailored truck insurance for Australian transport operators.

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Insuregroup, a specialist insurance brokerage supporting transport and logistics businesses nationwide, has announced a major growth milestone – surpassing 10,000 policies processed since inception and recording 25 per cent year-on-year growth in policy count. The milestone comes amid increasing demand for comprehensive truck insurance solutions that offer protection for Australian freight operators against financial and compliance risks.

With freight volumes and regulatory scrutiny both on the rise, truck operators are seeking stronger protection against vehicle damage, third-party liability and business interruptions. According to the 2024 National Truck Accident Research Centre (NTARC) Report , more than 85 per cent of serious truck crashes involve multi-vehicle incidents, highlighting the ongoing need for robust insurance coverage to safeguard fleets and maintain operational continuity.

"We’re proud to reach this milestone, which reflects the trust operators continue to place in our team," said Stirling Sanderson, Managing Director of Insuregroup . "Truck insurance isn’t just a legal requirement – it’s an essential layer of protection for drivers, business owners and the broader supply chain. Our role is to simplify the process and help operators access insurance options suited to their needs, so they can stay focused on keeping their businesses moving."

Many freight partners and government contracts also mandate minimum cover levels before work can begin – a requirement Insuregroup helps clients navigate with ease. Through its Steadfast Group membership, the brokerage provides access to a broad network of insurers and competitive policy options tailored to operators ranging from single-vehicle owner-drivers to large national fleets.

"Our 25 per cent growth reflects the broader transport sector’s recovery and evolution," added Sanderson. "We’re seeing operators invest in more considered insurance approaches to help safeguard their livelihoods – and we’re committed to supporting that shift."

Media Contact

Stirling Sanderson

Managing Director, Insuregroup

1300 983 940

hello@insuregroup.com.au

About Insuregroup

Insuregroup is a specialist insurance brokerage supporting Australian businesses across transport, construction, property and commercial sectors. With over a decade of experience and a strong compliance focus, Insuregroup helps businesses review and manage insurance requirements with clarity and confidence. Through its membership with the Steadfast Insurance Group, Insuregroup provides access to a wide panel of insurers and comprehensive support throughout the policy lifecycle.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms