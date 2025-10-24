MOVA Unveils a New Autonomous Hovering Robotic Pool Cleaner with Underwater Drone-Like Agility

PR NewsWire | 3:00 AM

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MOVA, a smart home innovator, today unveils its most advanced robotic pool cleaner — the Rover X10. Powered by enhanced vertical thrust technology, the X10 can rise, hover, descend, and move laterally while suspended in water — much like an underwater drone. Unlike conventional models limited to 2D floor and wall mapping, the X10 introduces 3D pool mapping for real-time spatial awareness and precise contour recognition. With a Laser Distance Sensor, it navigates complex pools with irregular shapes, varying depths, and multiple corners — areas where visual and sonar systems often fall short.

The new lineup — flagship Rover X10, alongside Diver A10 and R10 — will be available in North America, Europe, and Australia starting spring 2026.



MOVA Rover X10: Mastering All-Terrain Pool Cleaning

The Rover X10, powered by 7-in-1 OMNI Clean™ system, delivers full coverage across seven zones: surface, floor, walls, waterlines, corners, steps, and shallow areas. Equipped with 15 coordinated motors and a 15,000mAh battery, it runs up to 6 hours and cleans pools up to 500?.

The X10 features EdgeDrive™ precision brushing for flawless edge and corner cleaning and a 5L ultra-fine filtration basket that traps debris from leaves to 3µm dust. Its FloatDrive™ system, integrating four jet-drive motors with differential control, enables agile movement and steady climbing on steps and complex surfaces. With 10,000 GPH suction power and enhanced vertical thrust, the X10 hovers midwater, avoids entrapment, and self-lifts for easy retrieval—bringing the underwater drone concept into practical reality.

Equipped with underwater LDS, the 360° AquaScan™ maps pools in real time with pinpoint accuracy. PoolNavi™ fuses advanced sensors and AI-driven path optimization for adaptive, efficient cleaning. With AquaSonar™ converting WiFi into ultrasonic signals, the X10 offers real-time monitoring, app control, and smart wireless docking for seamless operation.

MOVA Diver A10 and R10: High-Performance Value for Everyday Pools

MOVA introduces the Diver A10, combining strong performance with everyday practicality. With a powerful 6,000 GPH suction and a 169Wh high-capacity battery, the A10 delivers up to 210 minutes of continuous cleaning, ideal for large or frequently used pools. Its 3.5L ultra-fine filtration system captures both coarse debris and fine particles, while advanced AI algorithms and side hall-sensors enable precise edge cleaning up to 5cm above the waterline. The dual-track drive and front scrubbing brush ensure thorough coverage and spotless results.

The Diver R10 offers an easy-to-use entry-level option for above-ground and smaller in-ground pools. Delivering 120 minutes of runtime and 1,500 GPH suction power, it provides reliable floor cleaning with simple one-touch operation. Equipped with dual suction inlets, dual brushes, and an efficient circulation system, the R10 delivers consistent results in a compact, user-friendly design.

All data from MOVA LAB; results may vary. MOVA reserves the right of final interpretation.

About MOVA

MOVA is a global innovator of premium smart appliances, dedicated to connecting technology with everyday life through intelligent design. Learn more at global.mova-tech.com

