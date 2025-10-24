Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 October 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 16 October 2025 to 23 October 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – $2.3bn Battery Subsidy Reshaping Australia’s Energy Stocks

Thursday 16 October 2025 Australia’s clean energy landscape is being reshaped by the federal government’s $2.3bn Cheaper Home Batteries program

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-10-2025 Friday 17 October 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Uranium Week: JPMorgan’s US$1.5trn Plan Tuesday 21 October 2025 Risk off sentiment across financial markets seeped into uranium with a fall in the spot price and a lack of activity

4 – Paladin Energy Powering On Friday 17 October 2025 Record quarterly production, a promising new project, and surging global demand for nuclear energy is injecting renewed excitement for the prospects of Paladin Energy

5 – Acquisition Loads Up Catapult Monday 20 October 2025 In its latest acquisition, Catapult Sports has added the missing element to make it a globally competitive sports software company

6 – Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 20-10-2025 Monday 20 October 2025 FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data

7 – Unique, Predictable And Stable Dalrymple Bay Thursday 16 October 2025 Investors are being drawn to Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s predictability and stability in an uncertain world, offering dividend growth ahead

8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-10-25 Friday 17 October 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

9 – Rudi’s View: Small Caps, Quality, Gold, Balance & Maximum Diversification Thursday 16 October 2025 Updates on Most Favoured, Best Buys, Conviction Calls and Model Portfolio changes

10 – Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 21-Oct-2025 Tuesday 21 October 2025 Weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX

