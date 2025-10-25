The Market In Numbers – 25 Oct 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

List StockArray ( )

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 25 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13391.590 0.77% 0.75% 0.75% 2.14% 6.26% All Ordinaries 9317.20 0.26% 1.98% 1.98% 10.65% 6.20% S&P ASX 200 9019.00 0.26% 1.92% 1.92% 10.54% 5.58% S&P ASX 300 8972.10 0.24% 1.93% 1.93% 10.78% 5.88% Communication Services 1857.00 1.43% -0.24% -0.24% 14.11% 0.22% Consumer Discretionary 4420.20 1.35% -2.17% -2.17% 13.01% 6.69% Consumer Staples 11605.30 -0.70% -1.18% -1.18% -1.39% -4.24% Energy 8506.60 5.37% 2.09% 2.09% -1.35% -1.94% Financials 9716.90 0.58% 1.49% 1.49% 12.80% 1.97% Health Care 38840.80 -1.13% 3.80% 3.80% -13.47% -6.64% Industrials 8710.20 0.82% 2.83% 2.83% 13.91% 4.71% Info Technology 2835.80 1.71% -3.13% -3.13% 3.46% -2.24% Materials 19620.70 -2.01% 4.28% 4.28% 21.68% 23.73% Real Estate 4227.20 1.92% 4.24% 4.24% 12.38% 8.43% Utilities 10142.90 1.79% 1.33% 1.33% 12.29% 10.95% A-REITs 1943.70 1.88% 4.32% 4.32% 13.11% 8.53% All Technology Index 4137.90 1.47% -2.10% -2.10% 8.74% 2.32% Banks 4190.50 0.60% 1.90% 1.90% 16.20% 4.17% Gold Index 15956.90 -10.39% -0.77% -0.77% 89.43% 38.07% Metals & Mining 6688.60 -2.51% 3.64% 3.64% 27.27% 28.11%

The World

Index 25 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9645.62 3.11% 3.16% 3.16% 18.02% 10.10% DAX30 24239.89 1.72% 1.50% 1.50% 21.75% 1.38% Hang Seng 26160.15 3.62% -2.59% -2.59% 30.41% 8.67% Nikkei 225 49299.65 3.61% 9.72% 9.72% 23.57% 21.77% DJIA 47207.12 2.20% 1.74% 1.74% 10.96% 7.06% S&P500 6791.69 1.92% 1.54% 1.54% 15.47% 9.46% Nasdaq Comp 23204.87 2.31% 2.40% 2.40% 20.17% 13.92%

Metals & Minerals

Index 25 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4124.21 -4.75% 6.82% 6.82% 57.01% 24.89% Silver (oz) 48.49 -9.00% 3.05% 3.05% 60.44% 33.94% Copper (lb) 5.0815 1.94% 3.58% 3.58% 24.04% -0.27% Aluminium (lb) 1.2990 2.28% 6.86% 6.86% 13.64% 10.16% Nickel (lb) 6.7763 -0.73% -0.86% -0.86% -5.16% -0.63% Zinc (lb) 1.3711 1.65% 2.61% 2.61% 1.47% 8.60% Uranium (lb) weekly 77.35 -2.09% -6.53% -6.53% 7.43% -1.65% Iron Ore (t) 105.55 -0.01% 0.19% 0.19% 1.65% 11.70%

Energy

Index 25 Oct 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 61.65 7.20% -2.36% -2.36% -11.27% -5.91% Brent Crude 65.83 7.78% -1.36% -1.36% -9.28% -1.45%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms