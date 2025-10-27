ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 35.980 12.09% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.430 -16.78% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.780 11.25% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.180 -6.87% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.130 8.69% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.300 -5.71% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 9.850 6.83% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 24.250 -4.49% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 6.330 6.21% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.765 -4.34% 360 – LIFE360 INC 50.140 4.65% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.610 -4.17% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.590 4.61% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.160 -4.15% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.790 4.37% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.610 -3.94% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 15.960 4.25% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 19.250 -3.80% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 30.160 4.18% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.085 -3.56% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.220 3.87% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.410 -3.53% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.345 3.86% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 10.870 3.43% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.295 -3.28% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 13.360 3.17% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 123.190 -3.11% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.230 3.14% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.970 -2.93% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.090 3.02% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.720 -2.86% IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.790 2.99% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.660 -2.66% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.930 2.81% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.670 -2.58% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 16.030 2.76% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 18.370 -2.39% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.800 2.68% RMD – RESMED INC 39.920 -2.13%

