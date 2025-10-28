ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.420 9.05% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 71.520 -15.88%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 16.560 7.18% CSL – CSL LIMITED 177.860 -15.87%
APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 33.060 6.30% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.810 -13.94%
AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 38.100 5.89% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.055 -12.81%
SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 6.630 4.74% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.005 -12.23%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.400 4.09% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.965 -11.06%
FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.990 3.90% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.700 -10.84%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.750 3.26% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 6.830 -9.05%
PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.770 2.93% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.930 -8.53%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.400 2.92% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.165 -7.54%
SGH – SGH LIMITED 51.520 2.88% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.400 -7.10%
WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 94.210 2.77% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.880 -6.87%
IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.180 2.76% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.920 -6.62%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 3.040 2.70% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 12.100 -6.49%
CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 37.180 2.65% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 42.150 -6.19%
COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 296.200 2.63% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.080 -6.10%
UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.100 2.59% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.480 -6.08%
COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.225 2.51% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.900 -5.77%
NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 44.620 2.48% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 18.150 -5.71%
MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.710 2.39% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 -5.41%

