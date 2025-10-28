ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.420
|9.05%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|71.520
|-15.88%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|16.560
|7.18%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|177.860
|-15.87%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|33.060
|6.30%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|15.810
|-13.94%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|38.100
|5.89%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.055
|-12.81%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|6.630
|4.74%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.005
|-12.23%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.400
|4.09%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|0.965
|-11.06%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|31.990
|3.90%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.700
|-10.84%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.750
|3.26%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.830
|-9.05%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.770
|2.93%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.930
|-8.53%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.400
|2.92%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.165
|-7.54%
|SGH – SGH LIMITED
|51.520
|2.88%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|3.400
|-7.10%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|94.210
|2.77%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|4.880
|-6.87%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|8.180
|2.76%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.920
|-6.62%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|3.040
|2.70%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|12.100
|-6.49%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|37.180
|2.65%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|42.150
|-6.19%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|296.200
|2.63%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.080
|-6.10%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.100
|2.59%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|4.480
|-6.08%
|COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT
|1.225
|2.51%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.900
|-5.77%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|44.620
|2.48%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.150
|-5.71%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.710
|2.39%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.175
|-5.41%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On