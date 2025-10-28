Bull Flag For Charter Hall

Technicals | 11:20 AM

After reaching a new high in August, shares have eased back to sit on top of the old high which is a positive signal, Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable reports.

By Michael Gable

The past week has been dominated by talk of gold and rare earths and naturally at some point the vertical moves lead to profit taking.

In gold and silver, we are seeing a consolidation occur within a longer-term uptrend.

Often these consolidations can last for about three months, so unless we see some sharply lower prices in the short-term, we don’t feel there is a need to be rushing in just yet.

When the consolidation is over, we expect gold and silver to head to much higher levels.

In terms of the broader market, it still looks bullish in our opinion.

US markets have gapped up to new highs and on balance this is a bullish sign and for now we still expect further upside from here.

This means that while precious metals consolidate for the short-term, there will still be investment opportunities in the rest of the market.

Today, we offer a technical view on Charter Hall Group ((CHC)).

CHC

Charter Hall broke to a new high in August before easing back to form a bull-flag (diagonal blue lines).

This easing back to sit on top of the old high is a positive sign.

We now have a new level of support established and this means a high chance that Charter Hall continues to trend higher from here.

The shares are also now starting to edge out of this bull-flag which means current levels are a buying opportunity.

Initial stops can be considered back near $21.50.

