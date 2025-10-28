MOVUS wins the Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award at IMARC 2025 for its breakthrough in prescriptive AI for mining operations

PR NewsWire | Oct 28 2025

SYDNEY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – MOVUS (now part of Infinite Uptime Inc.), an Australian pioneer in industrial asset intelligence, has been honored with the Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2025. The award recognizes MOVUS’s contribution to transforming asset maintenance for the mining industry through its breakthrough innovation in intelligent industrial monitoring, which works seamlessly with its cloud-powered prescriptive AI platform, PlantOS™.



Sanjeev Kumar, Business Unit Head – ANZ, Infinite Uptime, receiving the Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award from Rob Adamson, Executive Chairman, RFC Ambrian Limited, at IMARC 2025 in Sydney.

Held in Sydney, Australia, from October 21–23, 2025, IMARC is among the world’s most influential gatherings for the mining and resources industry. The event brought together over 10,000 delegates from 120+ countries, including government leaders, mining majors, investors, and technology innovators, with a shared focus on sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence.

MOVUS made a strong impact with live demonstrations of its PlantOS™ platform, attracting operators eager to explore smarter, AI-assisted decision-making to optimize reliability, productivity, and efficiency.

The Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award recognized MOVUS for its breakthrough innovation that combines advanced hardware with an AI-powered analytics engine. At its core is Ultra vSense, the world’s first piezoelectric sensor to integrate vibration, temperature, and RPM measurement in a single compact and rugged device built for mining’s toughest conditions. Ultra vSense transmits real-time data to PlantOS™, the Industrial Prescriptive AI platform, enabling fault diagnostics and prescriptive recommendations.

The jury noted, "MOVUS’ innovation addresses some of the key challenges facing the sector, replacing multiple sensors across sites and helping clients cut their costs by up to 40% while driving new levels of safety, efficiency, and reliability in mining."

Karthikeyan Natarajan, Co-CEO of Infinite Uptime Inc., said, "The Mining Beacon Breakthrough Innovation Award celebrates more than a product; it recognizes a mindset of an industry in transformation. At Infinite Uptime, we’re reimagining how complex industrial operations are run by combining data, AI, and deep domain expertise to predict and prevent failures before they happen and reduce the cost of production. This recognition reaffirms our mission to make reliability a science — helping the world’s leading manufacturers build smarter, safer, and more sustainable operations."

Malcolm Schulstad, COO of MOVUS, added, "IMARC was a great week for MOVUS. We had a lot of interest from mining companies and partners keen to modernize their maintenance practices with PlantOS, and taking home the Innovation Award shows how an Australian company can deliver technology that helps the industry boost reliability, cut costs, and make operations safer. It’s a privilege to be part of the mining community."

About MOVUS:

MOVUS (now part of Infinite Uptime Inc.) is an Australian technology innovator that extends the life of industrial assets, reduces unplanned downtime, and supports more sustainable operations through smart, scalable monitoring solutions. Powered by PlantOS™, the world’s most user-validated prescriptive AI platform, MOVUS combines AI-powered insights, continuous diagnostics, and hands-on support to help industries move from predictive to prescriptive maintenance with ease and precision.

The MOVUS team, along with the Infinite Uptime leadership team at IMARC 2025, Sydney.

