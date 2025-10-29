ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.905 19.81% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.170 -12.21% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.510 13.59% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 25.350 12.72% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 17.700 -8.10% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.950 11.32% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.810 -7.09% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.290 10.78% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 6.290 -5.13% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 8.57% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 269.310 -4.38% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.770 8.31% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.050 -4.08% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.695 7.96% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.420 -4.02% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.650 6.91% CSL – CSL LIMITED 170.770 -3.99% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 36.310 5.92% SGP – STOCKLAND 6.470 -3.86% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.790 5.29% SGH – SGH LIMITED 49.530 -3.86% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.300 5.26% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 10.400 4.73% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.820 -3.67% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.330 4.72% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.400 -3.61% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.530 4.38% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 37.210 -3.58% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 12.920 3.69% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.570 -3.51% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 9.100 3.64% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.280 -3.35% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.000 3.63% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.380 -3.25% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 3.55% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 6.860 -3.24% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.550 3.54% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.755 -3.21%

