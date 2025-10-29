EcoFlow Powers into Australia with Smart Home Energy Ecosystem

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Global clean energy leader brings AI-powered innovation to one of the world’s most solar-active nations

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – EcoFlow, the global pioneer in portable power and one of Europe’s leading providers of home energy storage solutions, has officially expanded into the Australian home energy storage market. Unveiling at All Energy 2025, the nation’s largest solar and renewable energy exhibition, EcoFlow’s launch marks a major milestone in its global growth – and a new era of smart, sustainable home energy for Australians.

Already recognised as Australia’s number one provider of portable power stations, EcoFlow brings its proven innovation, reliability, and customer trust to the residential storage market – delivering smarter, safer, and more efficient energy systems for installers and homeowners alike.

At the event, EcoFlow will introduce its all-in-one AI-powered Home Energy Ecosystem (HEMS) and announce new strategic partnerships with retailers including Lamm Coastal and Sold Solar Services, distributors including Energy Spurt, and solution providers including OpenSolar and Village Energy, marking the company’s first step in establishing a strong local presence and installer network across Australia.

"Australia leads the world in solar adoption, and EcoFlow is here to help take the next step – turning that solar into smart, connected energy management," said Craig Bilboe, EcoFlow’s Country Manager for Australia & New Zealand. "Our Home Energy Ecosystem not only helps Australians cut bills and stay powered during blackouts, but also empowers installers with the tools, technology, and support to grow their businesses through systems that are smarter, faster, and easier to deploy."

Built for Installers – Fast, Flexible and Connected

EcoFlow’s Home Energy Ecosystem unites generation, storage, and management into one intelligent platform helping households make the most of their solar power and reduce dependence on the grid. Powered by AI-driven forecasting and real-time insights, the system learns each home’s usage patterns to optimise energy consumption automatically.

The EcoFlow Ecosystem combines the PowerOcean solar battery system with a range of connected devices, including the PowerPulse 2 EV Charger, PowerGlow Smart Immersion Heater, PowerHeat Air-to-Water Heat Pump, EcoFlow Smart Plug, and PowerInsight 2 Energy Monitor. Together, they offer a complete, scalable home energy solution designed to simplify installation and maximise system performance.

Unrivalled Interoperability

EcoFlow’s ecosystem is designed to work seamlessly with leading smart home platforms and connected devices, including tado°, Tapo, Google Nest, and Matter-enabled systems.

The ecosystem also supports dynamic tariffs – through flatpeak, users can access the dynamic tariffs of leading Australian providers such as Origin, AGL, and Energy Australia. This unmatched interoperability allows installers to deliver a truly unified home energy experience – integrating heating, cooling, EV charging, and solar into one intelligent network that adapts to each user’s lifestyle.

Together, these products enable homeowners to:

Lower electricity bills by storing excess solar for evening use.

by storing excess solar for evening use. Stay powered during blackouts , particularly during summer storms and heatwaves.

, particularly during summer storms and heatwaves. Future-proof their homes with modular batteries expandable up to 180kWh.

with modular batteries expandable up to 180kWh. Optimise efficiency with AI forecasting that predicts generation and usage with up to 90% accuracy.

Proven Performance, Local Focus

Already trusted in tens of thousands of European homes, EcoFlow’s ecosystem is designed for durability, safety, and speed of installation. With an IP65-rated build, advanced LFP battery technology featuring integrated fire prevention, and a 15-year warranty, it’s built to handle Australian conditions. Its modular, plug-and-play design also allows for installations up to 50% faster than conventional systems – helping local installers scale up more efficiently.

A Long-Term Commitment to Australia

EcoFlow’s entry into the Australian market marks the beginning of a long-term investment in the region. The company will work closely with local partners, distributors, and installers to make intelligent home energy accessible nationwide.

To see the system first-hand, please visit stand E113 at All Energy Australia on 29th and 30th October in the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Availability

EcoFlow’s Home Energy Ecosystem will be available across Australia later this year. For more information, visit the EcoFlow Australia website.

About EcoFlow

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is a global leader in portable and home energy solutions, on a mission to reinvent the way the world accesses power. Its award-winning range – from portable power stations and solar technology to the advanced Home Energy Ecosystem – empowers more than 5 million users in over 140 countries to live, work, and power more sustainably.

