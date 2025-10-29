Rudi’s View: Identifying Quality Opportunities

Rudi's View | 10:05 AM
When Anxiety Becomes The New Norm
At times, investors are their own worst enemies.
I have been surprised by how deeply negative market sentiment has become over the past two months or so.
At least one advisor went 100% in cash (and made a lot of hullaballoo about it) and the number of messages on social media that assures us all markets are ready to implode has only gathered more pace.
I don't think I've ever been on the 'still positive' side of market commentary while so many voices are so deeply negative. It's a complete new experience.
But let me explain how this works inside the (tiny) Australian media landscape.
The choice between publishing a supportive story or analysis about megatrend AI and today's share market or a sharply negative critique is choosing for a few hundred readers versus many thousands.
That's not hyperbole. Such is the situation in Australia today. Feedback and observations from other publications confirm this.
So if I am looking to increase readership or to chase eyeballs, what do you think the next story's angle will be?
And this is how general anxiety feeds upon itself and becomes the new trend.
Indeed, as the finance sector is always ready to serve whatever becomes popular, investors are their own worst enemies.
Sorry, ladies & gents, but FNArena is nowhere near ready to join in with the doom & glooming elsewhere.
This by no means equals us saying there are no risks out there, but we do feel general anxiety levels have likely ramped up too much, too soon.
Way too much, way too soon.
A brief pull back in the current up-trend, whenever it occurs, would be nothing unusual and virtually nothing at this stage suggests such event will mark the end of AI development or the ongoing bull market for equities.
As is so often the case, perspective and context have gone badly missing amidst fear and anxiety gripping investors' minds.
FNArena has published two counter-punching, well-documented and researched, blatantly supportive stories these past few days.
I highly recommend you read them:
https://fnarena.com/index.php/2025/10/27/gen-ai-buildouts-spur-tech-infrastructure-boom/
https://fnarena.com/index.php/2025/10/24/the-casandra-cascade-industrialisation-of-fear/
As said, today's AI megatrend is not without its risks and detractors, but a little bit of proper context and perspective goes a long way.
