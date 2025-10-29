Rudi’s View: Identifying Quality Opportunities

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

In this week's Weekly Insights:

When Anxiety Becomes The New Norm

Identifying Quality Opportunities

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

When Anxiety Becomes The New Norm

At times, investors are their own worst enemies.

I have been surprised by how deeply negative market sentiment has become over the past two months or so.

At least one advisor went 100% in cash (and made a lot of hullaballoo about it) and the number of messages on social media that assures us all markets are ready to implode has only gathered more pace.

I don't think I've ever been on the 'still positive' side of market commentary while so many voices are so deeply negative. It's a complete new experience.

But let me explain how this works inside the (tiny) Australian media landscape.

The choice between publishing a supportive story or analysis about megatrend AI and today's share market or a sharply negative critique is choosing for a few hundred readers versus many thousands.

That's not hyperbole. Such is the situation in Australia today. Feedback and observations from other publications confirm this.

So if I am looking to increase readership or to chase eyeballs, what do you think the next story's angle will be?

And this is how general anxiety feeds upon itself and becomes the new trend.

Indeed, as the finance sector is always ready to serve whatever becomes popular, investors are their own worst enemies.

Sorry, ladies & gents, but FNArena is nowhere near ready to join in with the doom & glooming elsewhere.

This by no means equals us saying there are no risks out there, but we do feel general anxiety levels have likely ramped up too much, too soon.

Way too much, way too soon.

A brief pull back in the current up-trend, whenever it occurs, would be nothing unusual and virtually nothing at this stage suggests such event will mark the end of AI development or the ongoing bull market for equities.

As is so often the case, perspective and context have gone badly missing amidst fear and anxiety gripping investors' minds.

FNArena has published two counter-punching, well-documented and researched, blatantly supportive stories these past few days.

I highly recommend you read them:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2025/10/27/gen-ai-buildouts-spur-tech-infrastructure-boom/

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2025/10/24/the-casandra-cascade-industrialisation-of-fear/

As said, today's AI megatrend is not without its risks and detractors, but a little bit of proper context and perspective goes a long way.