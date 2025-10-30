ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-10-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 48.200 13.73% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 86.130 -7.05% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.145 11.17% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.870 -6.93% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.440 9.90% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.220 -5.25% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 25.020 7.84% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.285 -5.00% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.480 5.92% XYZ – BLOCK INC 115.270 -4.96% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.300 5.43% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.630 -4.72% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.390 5.41% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 7.330 -4.68% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.785 5.31% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 108.450 -4.47% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.190 -4.39% CSL – CSL LIMITED 179.560 5.15% DXS – DEXUS 7.280 -4.34% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.840 5.00% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.000 -4.26% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 17.930 4.79% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.870 -3.94% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.820 4.56% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 -3.92% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.190 4.49% AMC – AMCOR PLC 12.160 -3.87% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 16.350 4.01% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.130 -3.83% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.785 3.97% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.530 -3.80% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.140 3.88% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.290 -3.78% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.135 3.85% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.300 -3.77% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.260 3.81% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.310 -3.75% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.360 3.41% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 35.860 -3.73%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms