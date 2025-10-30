Reimagining Energy Innovation | OSCAL Showcases Next-Gen Power Solutions at All Energy Australia 2025

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a global leader in smart devices and energy solutions, OSCAL debuted at All Energy Australia 2025 in Melbourne (October 29–30). Supported by the Victorian State Government and organized by Reed Exhibitions Australia, the event is gathering over 450 global pioneers to explore the future of renewable technology.



OSCAL Showcases Next-Gen Power Solutions at All Energy Australia 2025

At the show, OSCAL unveiled next-generation energy products, including portable power stations, home storage systems, balcony solar kits, solar panels, and smart chargers. Designed for home, outdoor, and commercial use, these innovations make efficient, safe, and sustainable green energy accessible to all.

PowerMax 6000|3.6kWh Energy Core, Built for Relentless Power

At this exhibition, OSCAL showcased the PowerMax 6000, each battery delivering 3.6kWh with 6000W output and flexibly expandable up to 15 packs for a maximum total capacity of 57.6kWh—enough to power a home for up to 30 days. With dual 220V/240V support and fast charging via AC, solar, EV, or generators, it ensured uninterrupted power at all times.

Home Energy Storage System|Whole-home Backup, Uninterrupted Comfort

Following this, OSCAL also presented its Home Energy Storage System, which integrates a solar inverter and battery for all-day, whole-home power backup. With 13.5kW continuous output and expandable capacity up to 67.5kWh (5 units), it instantly powers lighting, networks, air conditioners, and appliances during outages. Equipped with high-efficiency LFP batteries (6000 cycles), 97.5% conversion efficiency, and a 10-year warranty, it delivers both performance and peace of mind.

Power Storage 2000|Big Capacity, Compact Design

Continuing with solutions for smaller spaces, OSCAL showcased the Power Storage 2000, a lightweight 23kg system combining energy storage, management, and inversion. Expandable up to 10 battery packs (BP2000) for a total capacity of 12.8kWh, it featured IP65 durability and plug-and-play installation, providing reliable, safe power for homes or balconies for up to 10 years.

PowerMax 2400 Pro|Wireless Stackable Power for Home & Outdoor Life

Building on its innovative portfolio, OSCAL unveiled its first wireless stackable hybrid power system — the PowerMax 2400 Pro, offering up to 20.5kWh capacity with built-in audio, seamlessly powering both home and outdoor scenarios.

From large home systems to portable outdoor power, OSCAL continues to advance smart energy technology. The brand plans to expand in Latin and North America, delivering efficient, intelligent, and sustainable solutions for a greener future worldwide.

