Rudi’s View: Eagers Automotive, Catapult, Fineos, Pro Medicus, Woolworths & More

Rudi's View | 5:03 PM
Updates on Model Portfolios, Best Buys, Top Picks, Sector favourites and Conviction Buys.
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor
Goldman Sachs’ Conviction
Not sure whether this says more about the Australian share market or about the analysts involved, but Goldman Sachs’ APAC Conviction list only includes two ASX-listed stocks: Goodman Group ((GMG)) and ResMed ((RMD)).
For context: that’s two out of 31, also including names such as Fujitsu, Hyundai Motors and TSMC.
Equally noteworthy, perhaps, is the corresponding selection for US equities currently does not contain any of the Mag7 or other popular AI names.
Instead, that selection of 24 includes Abbott Laboratories, Duke Energy, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s, and Walmart.
The European list has 24 companies on it, including Anheuser-Bush InBev, AstraZeneca, Deutsche Telekom, Philips, and Repsol.
RBC Capital vs Market Sentiment
Not that anyone seems to care locally (not at this point in time anyway) but the quarterly reporting season in the US is once again confirming demand for data centres remains strong and healthy.
Don’t take my word for it. That’s one key conclusion RBC Capital analysts sent to their clientele locally earlier today (on Thursday).
RBC Capital has grabbed the opportunity to repeat its Outperform ratings for NextDC ((NXT)), Macquarie Technology ((MAQ)) and Megaport ((MP1)).
The latter carries the extra Speculative tag. Respective price targets are $20, $95 and $18.
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE