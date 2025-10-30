Rudi’s View: Eagers Automotive, Catapult, Fineos, Pro Medicus, Woolworths & More

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View

Updates on Model Portfolios, Best Buys, Top Picks, Sector favourites and Conviction Buys.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Goldman Sachs’ Conviction

Not sure whether this says more about the Australian share market or about the analysts involved, but Goldman Sachs’ APAC Conviction list only includes two ASX-listed stocks: Goodman Group ((GMG)) and ResMed ((RMD)).

For context: that’s two out of 31, also including names such as Fujitsu, Hyundai Motors and TSMC.

Equally noteworthy, perhaps, is the corresponding selection for US equities currently does not contain any of the Mag7 or other popular AI names.

Instead, that selection of 24 includes Abbott Laboratories, Duke Energy, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s, and Walmart.

The European list has 24 companies on it, including Anheuser-Bush InBev, AstraZeneca, Deutsche Telekom, Philips, and Repsol.

RBC Capital vs Market Sentiment

Not that anyone seems to care locally (not at this point in time anyway) but the quarterly reporting season in the US is once again confirming demand for data centres remains strong and healthy.

Don’t take my word for it. That’s one key conclusion RBC Capital analysts sent to their clientele locally earlier today (on Thursday).

RBC Capital has grabbed the opportunity to repeat its Outperform ratings for NextDC ((NXT)), Macquarie Technology ((MAQ)) and Megaport ((MP1)).

The latter carries the extra Speculative tag. Respective price targets are $20, $95 and $18.