With critical minerals in focus at APEC, Australia and South Korea should explore new opportunities in sustainable food and agriculture

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — While critical minerals are set to dominate discussions at the APEC Summit, there’s another opportunity for Australia and South Korea to deepen ties – drawing on Australia’s strengths in sustainable agriculture and South Korea’s expertise in technology and innovation to advance the next wave of food and agricultural research.

On the back of attending the QS Higher Ed Summit in Seoul next week, Southern Cross University (SCU) researchers plan to explore this emerging opportunity, meeting with Korean universities and industry partners to identify new ways of working together in plant science, natural products and functional food research.

These are shared priorities for Australia and South Korea, both investing heavily in research and innovation to improve how food is produced and used. Agriculture and food trade between the two nations has grown significantly, exceeding AUD$5.6 billion annually.

Southern Cross University researcher Dr Kwanho Jeong, a crop scientist whose work helps develop stronger, more sustainable crops – from rice and macadamias in Australia to other high-value foods suited to changing climates across the Asia-Pacific – said the visit is a great opportunity to connect Australian agricultural research with Korea’s strong focus on technology and innovation

"By combining our strengths, we can help develop crops and products that are more resilient, more nutritious and better suited to future conditions," he said.

"I also hope to create opportunities for Korean students to take part in research at Southern Cross University, building stronger exchange pathways and collaboration between our institutions."

At the QS Higher Ed Summit, Professor Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), will chair a regional panel on Transformational Leadership in Challenging Times, exploring how universities can stay mission-driven and adaptive, and how international collaboration can spark new ideas and build resilience.

"Southern Cross University has built its reputation on doing research that matters – work that helps communities adapt, industries grow, and partners thrive," said Professor Joannes-Boyau.

"The challenges facing higher education demand leadership that is adaptive, inclusive and focused on real impact. The conversations in Seoul are an opportunity to explore how we build that kind of future together."

The Seoul visit follows SCU’s QS Five-Star rating, with five stars for Employability with graduate employment rates above 90 per cent (Graduate Outcomes Survey 2025).

