Anker Showcases Smart Energy and Smart Living Ecosystem at All Energy Australia 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Anker Innovations, a global leader in consumer technology and smart energy solutions, presented its most comprehensive multi-brand lineup to date at All Energy Australia 2025, featuring innovations that connect power, storage, charging, and smart living. Proven globally and trusted locally since 2011, Anker continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering Australian households with reliable, future-ready solutions that meet both international standards and local needs.



Anker booth draws attention at All Energy Australia

As the world’s No. 1 mobile charging brand, Anker has set industry benchmarks for innovation and reliability. Its family of brands has earned the trust of millions of customers across more than 140 countries. Soundcore ranks among the top three wireless headphone brands worldwide, Anker SOLIX leads as the world’s No. 1 plug-and-play balcony solar battery storage brand, and eufy is Australia’s No. 1 smart home security camera brand. Building on this strong foundation, Anker continues to expand its local presence through trusted retail and energy partners, reinforcing its long-term commitment to serving Australian consumers.

Smarter Energy and Home Solutions for Australians

At the Anker booth, visitors explored the Anker SOLIX energy ecosystem, offering versatile indoor and outdoor solutions—from entry-level to professional-grade. The flagship Anker SOLIX X1 Energy Storage System provides hybrid and AC-coupled options, is VPP-ready for smart grid integration, and will soon support whole-home backup capability—delivering flexible, future-proof energy for Australian homes. Paired with the new V1 Smart EV Charger, it completes a seamless solar-storage-charging ecosystem designed for reliability across Australia’s diverse climates.

The portable power lineup captured strong attention with models tailored for home backup and outdoor lifestyles. Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2, recognised by Guinness World Records as the fastest-recharging 1kWh portable power station, achieves a full recharge in just 49 minutes with HyperFlash™ technology. C2000 Gen 2 delivers exceptional energy efficiency as the most efficient portable backup solution, while F3000 stands out as the longest-lasting essential home backup power, perfectly paired with EverFrost 2 electric cooler, bringing the perfect combo for off-grid and weekend adventures—Power Your Wild, Stay Chill. Together with PS400 bifacial solar panel, these solutions provide flexible, reliable energy for home, travel, and every outdoor experience.

In parallel, Anker Prime and Anker Nano highlighted Anker’s ongoing leadership in fast-charging innovation. The flagship Anker Prime series delivers powerful, intelligent charging performance with refined craftsmanship—designed for users who demand the best in speed, safety, and reliability. The compact and portable Anker Nano series offers effortless fast charging with broad device compatibility, making it the ideal everyday companion for modern lifestyles. Alongside these, eufy’s ExpertSecure™ System demonstrated how AI-driven monitoring and uninterrupted 24/7 operation enable smarter, safer living—completing Anker’s connected ecosystem from home energy to home security.



The Anker ecosystem showcasing its multiple sub-brands and product categories

Building a Sustainable Future, Together

Anker also announced key collaborations with Amber Electric, Origin Energy, and Harvey Norman, underscoring its growing influence in Australia’s clean energy and smart home markets. These partnerships reflect Anker SOLIX’s dedication to supporting Australia’s sustainable energy transition while enhancing everyday consumer experiences.

By uniting its global expertise with a deepening local presence, Anker continues to deliver on its commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability—empowering Australians to live smarter and greener lives.

Learn more at www.anker.com/au and www.ankersolix.com/au.

