Anker SOLIX Reshapes Australia’s Home Energy Market with Proven Global Power

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

List StockArray ( )

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – For the first time, Anker Innovations participated in All Energy Australia 2025, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest clean energy exhibition, bringing multiple renowned brands under one roof. Leveraging the parent company’s global innovation strength and proven local expertise, Anker?SOLIX unveiled upgraded home energy solutions designed specifically for Australian households, becoming one of the highlights of the event.



Anker booth draws attention at All Energy Australia

Founded in?2011, Anker?Innovations is the world’s No.?1 mobile charging brand, trusted by over 200?million users across 146 countries for its innovation and reliability. In Europe, its energy brand Anker?SOLIX rapidly emerged as the world’s No.?1 plug–and–play balcony energy storage brand after entering the market. In Australia and New Zealand, Anker operates more than?1,400 brand and retail partner stores across the region, while over?one?million households trust its sub–brand eufy, recognised as Australia’s No.1 Smart Home Security Camera Brand in?2025. Anker?Innovations continues to combine global reach with local insight to deliver smarter, safer, and more sustainable living experiences worldwide.

Since the official launch of Anker SOLIX X1 Energy Storage System in Sydney this?April, installations have grown rapidly, driven by Australia’s "Cheaper Home Batteries" program and an expanding local service network.

"As demand for solar?+?storage?+?backup solutions continues to surge, market competition is heating up, yet not all brands can deliver on their long–term service commitments," said Symons Xie, General Manager of Anker SOLIX APAC. "Anker?SOLIX has established local technical and after–sales support in ?Australia to provide long–term, reliable, and sustainable service and support for both consumers and installers," he added.

At All Energy 2025, Anker SOLIX showcased upgrades to its X1 system, along with new products, services, and integrations across its energy ecosystem:

Virtual power plant (VPP) integration with Amber Electric and Origin Energy unlocks the full potential of home energy storage, greatly reducing electricity costs.

The Anker SOLIX X1 hybrid single–phase model connects two units in parallel to deliver up to?10kW of?output and 60kWh of storage capacity, reaching the 50kWh rebate limit and meeting energy demands of larger homes.

The Anker SOLIX Power?Dock Pro, launching in Q1? 2026, is a smart energy gateway for easy whole–home backup integration. With a built–in meter and optimised wiring, it cuts installation time by?30% and supports solar and generator compatibility to deliver smarter, more reliable power for every home.*

*Generator compatibility will be available in a future update.

The new Anker SOLIX V1 Smart EV Charger seamlessly connects with X1 to enable efficient sector coupling between solar, storage, and mobility. Its innovative, user-friendly technologies—including IntelliGesture™—earned it the IFA 2025 Innovation Award for Accessibility.

The new Anker SOLIX F3000 and EverFrost 2 are engineered to empower the Aussie lifestyle—delivering power and chill that last through every adventure.



Anker SOLIX energy storage product lineup

During the event, Anker?SOLIX announced new partnerships with Amber and Origin as ecosystem partners, and Sol Distribution and Harvey Norman as strategic partners, and new premium retailer recognitions, reinforcing its commitment to building an open, reliable, and sustainable energy ecosystem in?Australia.

With strong R&D capabilities and a robust service system, Anker? SOLIX is leading Australia into a new era of dependable, intelligent energy solutions, making true energy independence a reality with reliable whole-home backup power.

For more information, visit: https://www.ankersolix.com/au/partner-form?ref=installer

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms