ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-10-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.920 11.68% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.250 -31.45% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.900 7.95% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.600 -9.68% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.730 7.51% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.830 -5.90% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.015 7.41% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 56.670 -4.90% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.890 5.95% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 36.240 -4.76% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.730 5.80% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.210 -4.75% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.320 5.35% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.880 -4.32% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.440 5.06% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.320 -4.00% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.730 4.95% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.565 -3.69% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.400 4.94% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.740 -3.69% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 104.720 -3.44% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.590 4.44% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.100 -3.43% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.030 4.30% REH – REECE LIMITED 11.690 -3.15% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.990 4.19% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.690 -3.02% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.920 4.06% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 7.110 -3.00% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.210 3.86% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.620 -2.93% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.280 3.73% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.370 -2.89% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.740 3.72% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 35.270 -2.86% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.020 3.72% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.250 -2.78% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.440 3.62% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 17.810 -2.68%

