Fox ESS and OSW Ink Strategic Partnership for 2GWh Energy Storage Projects at All Energy 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fox ESS, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has officially announced a strategic partnership with OSW, Australia’s premier solar wholesaler and distributor. The two companies have inked an agreement to collaborate on energy storage projects totaling 2GWh, marking a significant step in enhancing Australia’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Fox ESS participated in OSW’s roadshows across Australia, allowing both organizations to engage with stakeholders and showcase their commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions. This partnership is a natural progression from those discussions, reflecting a shared vision for a greener energy future.

According to Energy Storage News, Australia’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program has exceeded 100,000 installations, with households and small businesses now benefiting from subsidized battery installations totalling 2GWh of distributed energy storage capacity.

"Partnering with Fox ESS aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, sustainable energy solutions," stated Anson Zhang, CEO of OSW. "This agreement not only enhances our product offerings but also positions us at the forefront of the energy storage revolution in Australia."

The partnership will focus on developing and deploying advanced energy storage systems that support the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid. With OSW’s extensive distribution network and deep understanding of the Australian solar market, combined with Fox ESS’s cutting-edge technology and manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration aims to deliver innovative energy storage solutions to a broader audience.

The 2GWh energy storage projects will play a crucial role in stabilizing the grid and enhancing energy security as Australia continues its transition to renewable energy. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the deployment of energy storage systems, enabling more efficient use of solar and wind energy.

"This partnership represents a commitment to innovation and sustainability," concluded Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS, "By pooling our expertise and resources, we can significantly contribute to the growth of energy storage solutions in Australia, addressing the increasing demand for reliable and sustainable energy. Together, we are poised to lead the charge in the energy storage space and make a lasting impact on Australia’s energy landscape."

About OSW

Leveraging over a decade of experience and digital expertise, OSW has built a fully integrated one-stop platform for distributed solar smart energy solutions under its One Simple Way philosophy. The OSW ecosystem offers services spanning system design, product sales, and energy certificate aggregator. This seamless integration streamlines operations and increases efficiency for the entire solar industry. Looking ahead, OSW remains committed to driving solar innovation and supporting the global transition to green energy.

OSW is part of an integrated ecosystem that guides customers from initial design to the ongoing operation of their solar systems. The ecosystem includes four key components: GreenSketch (Design and CRM), OSW (Online Distribution), GreenDeal (Energy Certificate Aggregator).

About Fox ESS

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Wenzhou, China, Fox ESS is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales, and service of renewable energy power equipment, with a strong focus on advanced power electronics. Committed to global growth, Fox ESS is on track to establish a presence in 70+ countries and regions by the end of 2025, and over 200 partnerships driving innovation across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania. Guided by a customer-first philosophy, we deliver high-efficiency renewable energy solutions worldwide through innovation and exceptional value.

