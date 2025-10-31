Fox ESS Partners with Solar Juice to Enhance Energy Storage Solutions in Australia

PR NewsWire | Oct 31 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fox ESS, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Solar Juice, one of Australia’s foremost renewable energy distributors, to collaborate on 1GWh battery storage projects at All Energy 2025. This collaboration, aims to establish a long-term, stable, and sustainable distribution and technical cooperation relationship to support the sales and after-sales service framework for localized energy storage products in Australia.

Mr. John Grimes, CEO of the Smart Energy Council (SEC), attended as a witness to the signing and stated, "I am honored to be part of this special moment. The Australian energy storage market is thriving, and I look forward to seeing the sparks that Fox ESS will create here."

The partnership will cover the entire Australian market, with a primary focus on regions experiencing the fastest growth in energy storage demand, including New South Wales (NSW), Victoria (VIC), and Queensland (QLD). Depending on project advancements, the collaboration may gradually expand to South Australia (SA), Western Australia (WA), and Tasmania (TAS).

Central to this partnership are residential energy storage systems, featuring the sale, promotion, installation, and technical support of Fox ESS’s KH, H3 Smart, and H3 PRO series inverters, along with EQ, CQ, and AIO series high-voltage batteries. Both companies will explore further opportunities in commercial energy storage solutions, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and smart energy management systems, including virtual power plant (VPP) integrations.

Rami Fedda, Co-founder of Solar Juice, emphasized the advantages of this partnership: "Joining forces with Fox ESS allows us to enrich our product offerings with cutting-edge energy storage technology. Together, we can meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable energy solutions, ultimately supporting Australia’s transition to a cleaner energy future."

This partnership comes at a pivotal moment, as Australia’s energy storage market is poised for rapid growth, driven by recent policies that have significantly increased demand for residential energy storage systems. Fox ESS’s robust R&D capabilities and scalable manufacturing, combined with Solar Juice’s influential distribution channels, create a powerful synergy.

End customers will benefit from enhanced efficiency and safety in home energy storage solutions, backed by localized after-sales and technical support. This collaboration aims to contribute meaningfully to Australia’s energy transition and grid stability.

"Our collaboration with Solar Juice represents a significant step forward in our commitment to enhance energy accessibility in Australia," said Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS. "By leveraging Solar Juice’s extensive distribution network, we can accelerate the adoption of our innovative energy storage solutions and strengthen our brand presence in this vital market."

