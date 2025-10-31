Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 Nov 2025

Weekly Reports | 2:02 PM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-The shock September quarter CPI print, which even surpassed a hawkish Reserve Bank Governor’s indication, has drastically repriced the Australian interest rate market. It is currently pricing in just -2bp of RBA rate cuts for next Tuesday’s RBA decision. The next -25bp rate cut is not fully priced until June 2026.

-After reaching new all-time highs, the ASX200 declined over -1% post last Wednesday’s CPI announcement. Energy, consumer staples, and materials outperformed, all in positive territory for the week.

-Another disappointing earnings downgrade from CSL ((CSL)) sent the healthcare sector down almost -8% for the week, while an ASIC and Federal Police raid at WiseTech Global’s ((WTC)) head office sent those shares sharply lower, dragging down the IT sector by over -4.5%.

-Real Estate also declined by almost -3% as pricing on future interest rate cuts weighed on the sector.

-The US Federal Reserve meeting resulted in a -25bp cut as expected, with Chair Powell’s meeting post-decision surprising the market by pushing back against expectations for a guaranteed December rate cut.

-President Trump and President Xi announced a trade understanding, not a signed deal, with several concessions from both countries. Beijing also agreed to suspend, for at least one year, the new rare earth licensing restrictions announced in October.

-Big Tech earnings have surprised both positively and negatively, with Meta and Microsoft not well received, while Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet (Google) are all in the winners’ seats.

-The race that stops a nation coincides with the RBA November meeting and SOMP next Tuesday, with the market likely to be on the lookout for an even more ‘hawkish’ central bank stance.

-Arguably, the Australian market has been pricing out further interest rate cuts, which has weighed on sentiment for some sectors and stocks. Rotation continues to be the name of the game as the AGM season rolls on with three of the four big banks set to report FY25 earnings.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Treasurer Jim Chalmers has indicated he will reject US pharmaceutical giant Cosette’s $672m takeover bid for Adelaide-based Mayne Pharma ((MYX)) on the grounds that it would hurt Australia’s economy.

-Shares in Steadfast Group ((SDF)) plunged -9.4% after its chief executive Robert Kelly opted to stand aside pending an investigation into allegations made against him by an employee.

-Shares in commercial and consumer finance group Humm Group ((HUM)) weakened by -12 % after it reported a -14% slump in quarterly loan originations, dragged lower by technology issues and tighter credit approvals for its new buy now, pay later product

-Shares in Origin Energy ((ORG)) lost -5.5% when it posted flat gas production volumes from its Australia Pacific LNG venture in Queensland for the September quarter.

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) is planning a multibillion-dollar sale of non-core assets to refocus on core minerals.

-Nine Entertainment’s ((NEC)) talkback stations, including 2GB and 3AW, are part of a strategic review with buyer interest.

-TA Associates has rejoined talks to buy Perpetual Wealth Management ((L1G)) with Oaktree still part of the mix.

-Pepper Money ((PPM)) is nearing the acquisition of Westpac’s ((WBC)) $30bn-plus RAMS loan book after securing exclusivity.

-Aeris Resources ((AIS)) is raising $85m to repay WH Soul Pattinson’s ((SOL)) debt and fund exploration.

-Pay.com.au is raising $25m at a $600m valuation ahead of listing on the ASX in preparation of US expansion.

-Saluda Medical is commencing a US$150m IPO aiming for a valuation between $750-$850m by December.

-WiseTech Global ((WTC)) disclosed ASIC and federal police executed a search warrant at its Sydney office over share trading by Richard White and three others.

-Domino’s Pizza Enterprises ((DMP)) denies Bain Capital takeover talks.

-Epiminder launches $125m IPO with backing from Cochlear ((COH)).

-AGL Energy ((AGL)) vehicle-to-grid trial allowing electric vehicle owners to sell surplus charge in their car battery to the grid.

-National Australia Bank ((NAB)) is removing broker loans for private bankers.

-Stonepeak debt note has raised $100m within launch aiming for $300m.

-Glencore turns down $35m grant for WA nickel mine renewable hub.

-La Trobe redemptions near -$900m after ASIC stop orders.

-AirTrunk announced a $4.5bn Saudi data centre deal.

-Norges Bank which manages the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund will oppose election of five James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) directors and vote against its renumeration report.

-AUB Group ((AUB)) shares were halted after a media report said the group was in advanced talks with Swedish private equity firm EQT.

-Roc Partners may sell Pace Farm for $1bn after egg prices rise on strong demand.

-Brazilian Rare Earths ((BRE)) is a possible takeover target ($665m) after its 2026 scoping study with both US and Australian buyers likely.

-Netwealth Group ((NWL)) seeks Federal Government support after a -$101m loss from the First Guardian fund collapse.

-National Australia Bank has hired Macquarie Group ((MQG)) to assist with the acquisition of HSBC’s Australian retail banking arm.

-UBS will restart the $1bn Scottish Pacific sale next year, with Warburg Pincus possibly returning as a bidder after earlier price dispute.

-Wind and solar power BayWa portfolio is being sold for around $750m led by Macquarie Capital ((MQG)) with Igneo Infrastructure Partners interested.

-Anteris Technologies ((AVR)) has raised $38.5m through ASX-listed chess depositary interests at $7.50. L1 Capital backs the medtech.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

