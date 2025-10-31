Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 31 October 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:55 AM

Our top ten news from 23 October 2025 to 30 October 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

Tuesday 28 October 2025 Several brokers have upgraded U308 long-term prices forecasts (again) as supply challenges build into 2026

2 – How Much Sandfire ‘Premium’ Is Justified? Wednesday 29 October 2025 Shares in Sandfire Resources hold their ground following first quarter results showing progress at Motheo and Matsa, while a further growth option awaits

3 – Gen AI Buildouts Spur Tech Infrastructure Boom Monday 27 October 2025 Hyperscalers’ ambitious capital spending on generative AI projects represents a once-in-a-decade cycle, ClearBridge Investments suggests

4 – The Casandra Cascade: Industrialisation Of Fear Friday 24 October 2025 GenInnov Global Innovation Fund founder Nilesh Jasani counters today’s doom and gloom environment when it comes to AI and the next technological revolution is primarily the result of lazy and ignorant commentary. Investors beware!

5 – Kinatico Energises Compliance Technology Thursday 23 October 2025 New research on compliance solutions business Kinatico highlights the step-change to operations provided by new product ComplianceX

6 – How Investors Can Avoid Panic Selling Wednesday 29 October 2025 Edited extract from Retire life ready: Practical steps to build your wealth and live your ideal retirement by James Wrigley

7 – Rudi’s View: ALS, Bega, Coles, Elders, Light & Wonder, Lovisa, Telix & More Thursday 23 October 2025 Updates on Model Portfolios, Best Buys, Top Picks, Sector favourites and Conviction Buys.

8 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-10-2025 Tuesday 28 October 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

9 – Water Megatrend 2.0: Regulations Force Multi-Billion Dollar Investment Boom Monday 27 October 2025 Mandatory compliance and ageing infrastructure are driving a structural boom in Australia’s water sector, validating companies pivoting to high-margin, recurring revenue models

10 – Re-Rating Ahead For Fineos Corp? Thursday 23 October 2025 Insurance software company Fineos Corp should become free cash flow positive this year – a milestone that typically triggers a multiple re-rating

