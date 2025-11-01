The Market In Numbers – 1 Nov 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

List StockArray ( )

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 01 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13548.320 1.17% 0.00% 1.93% 3.34% 7.50% All Ordinaries 9178.00 -1.49% 0.00% 0.46% 9.00% 4.62% S&P ASX 200 8881.90 -1.52% 0.00% 0.37% 8.86% 3.98% S&P ASX 300 8838.00 -1.49% 0.00% 0.41% 9.13% 4.29% Communication Services 1839.40 -0.95% 0.00% -1.18% 13.03% -0.73% Consumer Discretionary 4207.60 -4.81% 0.00% -6.88% 7.58% 1.56% Consumer Staples 11762.80 1.36% 0.00% 0.16% -0.05% -2.94% Energy 8638.70 1.55% 0.00% 3.67% 0.18% -0.42% Financials 9713.70 -0.03% 0.00% 1.46% 12.76% 1.94% Health Care 35609.20 -8.32% 0.00% -4.83% -20.67% -14.41% Industrials 8582.20 -1.47% 0.00% 1.32% 12.24% 3.17% Info Technology 2682.50 -5.41% 0.00% -8.37% -2.13% -7.53% Materials 19628.50 0.04% 0.00% 4.32% 21.73% 23.78% Real Estate 4077.30 -3.55% 0.00% 0.54% 8.40% 4.58% Utilities 10063.80 -0.78% 0.00% 0.54% 11.42% 10.09% A-REITs 1874.10 -3.58% 0.00% 0.59% 9.06% 4.65% All Technology Index 3973.10 -3.98% 0.00% -6.00% 4.41% -1.75% Banks 4207.00 0.39% 0.00% 2.30% 16.65% 4.58% Gold Index 16021.30 0.40% 0.00% -0.37% 90.19% 38.62% Metals & Mining 6703.80 0.23% 0.00% 3.87% 27.56% 28.41%

The World

Index 01 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9717.25 0.74% 0.00% 3.92% 18.89% 10.92% DAX30 23958.30 -1.16% 0.00% 0.32% 20.34% 0.20% Hang Seng 25906.65 -0.97% 0.00% -3.53% 29.15% 7.62% Nikkei 225 52411.34 6.31% 0.00% 16.64% 31.37% 29.45% DJIA 47562.87 0.75% 0.00% 2.51% 11.80% 7.87% S&P500 6840.20 0.71% 0.00% 2.27% 16.30% 10.24% Nasdaq Comp 23724.96 2.24% 0.00% 4.70% 22.86% 16.47%

Metals & Minerals

Index 01 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3941.90 -4.42% 0.00% 2.09% 50.07% 19.37% Silver (oz) 47.28 -2.51% 0.00% 0.47% 56.42% 30.58% Copper (lb) 5.2010 2.35% 0.00% 6.01% 26.96% 2.07% Aluminium (lb) 1.3088 0.75% 0.00% 7.67% 14.50% 10.99% Nickel (lb) 6.8648 1.31% 0.00% 0.43% -3.92% 0.67% Zinc (lb) 1.3978 1.95% 0.00% 4.61% 3.44% 10.72% Uranium (lb) weekly 78.90 2.00% 0.00% -4.65% 9.58% 0.32% Iron Ore (t) 105.66 0.10% 0.00% 0.29% 1.75% 11.82%

Energy

Index 01 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 60.39 -2.04% 0.00% -4.36% -13.08% -7.83% Brent Crude 64.29 -2.34% 0.00% -3.67% -11.40% -3.76%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms