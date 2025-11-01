The Market In Numbers – 1 Nov 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM
The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?
For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.
The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.
All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.
Australia & NZ
|Index
|01 Nov 2025
|Week To Date
|Month To Date (Nov)
|Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec)
|Year To Date (2025)
|Financial Year To Date (FY26)
|NZ50
|13548.320
|1.17%
|0.00%
|1.93%
|3.34%
|7.50%
|All Ordinaries
|9178.00
|-1.49%
|0.00%
|0.46%
|9.00%
|4.62%
|S&P ASX 200
|8881.90
|-1.52%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|8.86%
|3.98%
|S&P ASX 300
|8838.00
|-1.49%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|9.13%
|4.29%
|Communication Services
|1839.40
|-0.95%
|0.00%
|-1.18%
|13.03%
|-0.73%
|Consumer Discretionary
|4207.60
|-4.81%
|0.00%
|-6.88%
|7.58%
|1.56%
|Consumer Staples
|11762.80
|1.36%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|-0.05%
|-2.94%
|Energy
|8638.70
|1.55%
|0.00%
|3.67%
|0.18%
|-0.42%
|Financials
|9713.70
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|1.46%
|12.76%
|1.94%
|Health Care
|35609.20
|-8.32%
|0.00%
|-4.83%
|-20.67%
|-14.41%
|Industrials
|8582.20
|-1.47%
|0.00%
|1.32%
|12.24%
|3.17%
|Info Technology
|2682.50
|-5.41%
|0.00%
|-8.37%
|-2.13%
|-7.53%
|Materials
|19628.50
|0.04%
|0.00%
|4.32%
|21.73%
|23.78%
|Real Estate
|4077.30
|-3.55%
|0.00%
|0.54%
|8.40%
|4.58%
|Utilities
|10063.80
|-0.78%
|0.00%
|0.54%
|11.42%
|10.09%
|A-REITs
|1874.10
|-3.58%
|0.00%
|0.59%
|9.06%
|4.65%
|All Technology Index
|3973.10
|-3.98%
|0.00%
|-6.00%
|4.41%
|-1.75%
|Banks
|4207.00
|0.39%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|16.65%
|4.58%
|Gold Index
|16021.30
|0.40%
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|90.19%
|38.62%
|Metals & Mining
|6703.80
|0.23%
|0.00%
|3.87%
|27.56%
|28.41%
The World
|Index
|01 Nov 2025
|Week To Date
|Month To Date (Nov)
|Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec)
|Year To Date (2025)
|Financial Year To Date (FY26)
|FTSE100
|9717.25
|0.74%
|0.00%
|3.92%
|18.89%
|10.92%
|DAX30
|23958.30
|-1.16%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|20.34%
|0.20%
|Hang Seng
|25906.65
|-0.97%
|0.00%
|-3.53%
|29.15%
|7.62%
|Nikkei 225
|52411.34
|6.31%
|0.00%
|16.64%
|31.37%
|29.45%
|DJIA
|47562.87
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.51%
|11.80%
|7.87%
|S&P500
|6840.20
|0.71%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|16.30%
|10.24%
|Nasdaq Comp
|23724.96
|2.24%
|0.00%
|4.70%
|22.86%
|16.47%
Metals & Minerals
|Index
|01 Nov 2025
|Week To Date
|Month To Date (Nov)
|Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec)
|Year To Date (2025)
|Financial Year To Date (FY26)
|Gold (oz)
|3941.90
|-4.42%
|0.00%
|2.09%
|50.07%
|19.37%
|Silver (oz)
|47.28
|-2.51%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|56.42%
|30.58%
|Copper (lb)
|5.2010
|2.35%
|0.00%
|6.01%
|26.96%
|2.07%
|Aluminium (lb)
|1.3088
|0.75%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|14.50%
|10.99%
|Nickel (lb)
|6.8648
|1.31%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|-3.92%
|0.67%
|Zinc (lb)
|1.3978
|1.95%
|0.00%
|4.61%
|3.44%
|10.72%
|Uranium (lb) weekly
|78.90
|2.00%
|0.00%
|-4.65%
|9.58%
|0.32%
|Iron Ore (t)
|105.66
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.29%
|1.75%
|11.82%
Energy
|Index
|01 Nov 2025
|Week To Date
|Month To Date (Nov)
|Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec)
|Year To Date (2025)
|Financial Year To Date (FY26)
|West Texas Crude
|60.39
|-2.04%
|0.00%
|-4.36%
|-13.08%
|-7.83%
|Brent Crude
|64.29
|-2.34%
|0.00%
|-3.67%
|-11.40%
|-3.76%
The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.
