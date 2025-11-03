ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 03 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|17.710
|7.59%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|14.020
|-8.07%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.570
|7.53%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|16.450
|-8.05%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.250
|4.84%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|5.210
|-6.96%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.250
|4.17%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|16.100
|-6.50%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.070
|4.12%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|11.060
|-5.79%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.060
|3.57%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|0.960
|-5.42%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|19.080
|3.41%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.150
|-5.33%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|51.360
|3.22%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.130
|-5.15%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.410
|3.22%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.750
|-5.06%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|5.700
|2.89%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|25.390
|-4.98%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|7.230
|2.84%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|2.160
|-4.85%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|39.820
|2.79%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|15.900
|-4.73%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.735
|2.66%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.760
|-4.50%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.405
|2.53%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.715
|-4.46%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|116.090
|2.46%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|37.830
|-4.30%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|112.030
|2.34%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.935
|-4.21%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|148.300
|2.28%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.630
|-4.19%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|175.540
|2.27%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.265
|-4.17%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.810
|2.18%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.420
|-3.93%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|4.840
|2.11%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.270
|-3.82%
