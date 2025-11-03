ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 03 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 17.710 7.59% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.020 -8.07% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.570 7.53% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 16.450 -8.05% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.250 4.84% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.210 -6.96% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 4.17% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.100 -6.50% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.070 4.12% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.060 -5.79% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.060 3.57% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.960 -5.42% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 19.080 3.41% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.150 -5.33% 360 – LIFE360 INC 51.360 3.22% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.130 -5.15% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.410 3.22% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.750 -5.06% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.700 2.89% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.390 -4.98% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.230 2.84% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.160 -4.85% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 39.820 2.79% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.900 -4.73% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.735 2.66% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.760 -4.50% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.405 2.53% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.715 -4.46% XYZ – BLOCK INC 116.090 2.46% RMD – RESMED INC 37.830 -4.30% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 112.030 2.34% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.935 -4.21% XRO – XERO LIMITED 148.300 2.28% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.630 -4.19% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 175.540 2.27% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.265 -4.17% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.810 2.18% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.420 -3.93% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.840 2.11% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.270 -3.82%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms