ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 03 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 17.710 7.59% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.020 -8.07%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.570 7.53% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 16.450 -8.05%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.250 4.84% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.210 -6.96%
AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 4.17% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.100 -6.50%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.070 4.12% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.060 -5.79%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.060 3.57% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.960 -5.42%
OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 19.080 3.41% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.150 -5.33%
360 – LIFE360 INC 51.360 3.22% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.130 -5.15%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.410 3.22% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.750 -5.06%
CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.700 2.89% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.390 -4.98%
TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.230 2.84% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.160 -4.85%
WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 39.820 2.79% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.900 -4.73%
JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.735 2.66% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.760 -4.50%
MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.405 2.53% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.715 -4.46%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 116.090 2.46% RMD – RESMED INC 37.830 -4.30%
LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 112.030 2.34% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.935 -4.21%
XRO – XERO LIMITED 148.300 2.28% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.630 -4.19%
CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 175.540 2.27% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.265 -4.17%
SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.810 2.18% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.420 -3.93%
EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.840 2.11% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.270 -3.82%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-11-25

Nov 03 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-11-2025

Nov 03 2025 - Australia
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 03-11-2025

Nov 03 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 03, 2025

Nov 03 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Insurance Sector’s AI Challenges Have Arrived

Nov 03 2025 - Australia

Most Popular

1
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 09-10-2025

Oct 09 2025 - ESG Focus
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-10-2025

Oct 17 2025 - Australia
3
Australia’s Data Centre Boom Marches On

Oct 09 2025 - Australia
4
$2.3bn Battery Subsidy Reshaping Australia’s Energy Stocks

Oct 16 2025 - ESG Focus
5
The Overnight Report: Waiting For CPI

Oct 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports
6
Uranium Week: Projecting US$150/lb Post 2026

Oct 28 2025 - Weekly Reports