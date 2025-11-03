Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 03, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:41 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

APE AUB CSL CYG FFM GGP IKE LTR NWL PNR PRU SFR SLX TCG

CYG COVENTRY GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $0.58

Taylor Collison rates ((CYG)) as Initiation of coverage with Outperform (2) -

Taylor Collison initiates coverage of Coventry Group with an Outperform rating and a $1.02 target price, highlighting significant upside potential should the company pursue a divisional separation.

The company operates two distinct divisions, Fluid Systems and Trade Distribution, with minimal strategic overlap, supporting a potential divestment strategy valued at up to 1.7x the current equity value.

ERP implementation challenges have weighed on performance, but the system rollout is nearing completion, and management expects a recovery to FY24 earnings levels by FY26.

Commentary suggests the recent $20m capital raise provides sufficient runway to restore operations and position both divisions for improved performance and strategic optionality.

This report was published on October 23, 2025.

Current Price is $0.58. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 1.30 cents and EPS of minus 24.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.33.

Forecast for FY27:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.50.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FFM FIREFLY METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.90

Moelis rates ((FFM)) as Buy (1) -

FireFly Metals’ Green Bay drilling in Canada intercepted strong mineralisation around 650m beyond the existing resource envelope, indicating higher grades at depth, highlights Moelis.

Recent follow-up holes on the resource periphery confirm improved tenor (grade or quality of the mineralisation), observes the broker. Intercepts includied 43.6m at 5.7% copper and 2.1g/t gold, and 44.5m at 3.0% copper and 0.8g/t gold.

These results are viewed by the analyst as confirming step-change continuity and potential to expand the resource envelope by 25%.

Moelis highlights possible corporate interest and increased valuation potential ahead of early-2026 economic studies. Buy rating. Target $1.60.

This report was published on October 28, 2025.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.90 Difference: minus $0.3 (current price is over target) .

If FFM meets the Moelis target it will return approximately minus 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $1.67, suggesting downside of -12.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 35.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -2.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 40.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -0.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GGP GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $7.13

Jarden rates ((GGP)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden keeps its Overweight rating for Greatland Resources and lifts its price target to $6.90 from $5.75.

Commentary states the “cash machine” phase continues: $284m operating cash flow on 80.9koz, taking cumulative OCF to $885m versus the -$541m acquisition cost and leaving circa $750m cash/no debt.

The report also warns margins will compress as ROM stockpiles (down 36% to 4.5Mt) are run down by MQ26.

Also: 88.6% gold recovery —the best since FY2010— is driving an FY26 recovery assumption lift to 86%; group AISC $2,155/oz beat consensus by 10%.

Forecasts havew been raised substantially on higher gold assumptions; Havieron is pushed back by 6 months (to JQ29 for 2.8Mtpa) and FY26 D&A guided to -$120–140m; Jarden’s DCF valuation rises by 20% to $6.90.

This report was published on October 28, 2025.

Target price is $6.90 Current Price is $7.13 Difference: minus $0.23 (current price is over target) .

If GGP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $10.50, suggesting upside of 45.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 75.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 88.0, implying annual growth of 38.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 56.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.53. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 51.4, implying annual growth of -41.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources