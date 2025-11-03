Tailored for Aussie Home: Fox ESS Unleashes Energy Potential at All Energy 2025

PR NewsWire | Nov 03 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, made a remarkable impact at All Energy 2025, drawing a crowd of industry peers and visitors to its booth. The event showcased the latest advancements in renewable energy solutions, and Fox ESS was proud to feature its cutting-edge products and strategic partnerships.

Strategic Partnerships

On October 30, Fox ESS announced strategic partnerships with Solar Juice and OSW for energy storage projects totaling 4GWh. Both distributors established dedicated zones for Fox ESS at All Energy 2025. These collaborations represent Fox ESS making strides in advancing energy storage solutions in Australia.

Product Highlights

Among the standout products was the EQ 4800, tailored specifically for Australian households. This best-selling battery storage solution features:

Capacity: 4.66kWh per unit, with the ability to stack up to 9 units for a total capacity of 42kWh.

Performance: Maximum 100% Depth of Discharge (DOD).

Durability: IP65 rated for both indoor and outdoor use.

Compatibility: Works seamlessly with all H1-G2, KH, H3-Smart, and H3-Pro series inverters.

Warranty: 10 years with 70% battery retention.

The H3 Smart advanced hybrid inverter also garnered attention with its innovative features, including:

Built-in Wi-Fi and LAN for hassle-free installation.

An on-inverter screen for real-time data monitoring and quick settings adjustments.

Tailored for the Australian market with a standard 6-CT meter solution, seamlessly integrating with the common AC-coupled installation setups.

Compatibility with multiple Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platforms, including Amber, Evergen, and Synergy.

Frequency shift capability to enable battery charging during power outages.

Remote settings accessible for both retailers and installers.

Support for paralleling multiple units to enhance power and battery capacity.

Additionally, the KH series single phase inverter were introduced, engineered for maximum round-trip efficiency and easy installation with flexible configurations. They are IP65 rated, making them suitable for outdoor setups, and offer remote monitoring through a smartphone app or web portal.

Dual Recognition

TUV Rheinland certified the Fox ESS KH series energy storage inverters for compliance with the Australian grid connection standard, and EUPD named Fox ESS a top storage brand in Australia, further validating the quality and reliability of its products.

Fox ESS is poised for continued growth as a key player in Australia’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program, which has significantly increased local demand. This underscores the company’s commitment to boosting energy transition in Australia.

