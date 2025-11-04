ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 04 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.160 8.62% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.700 -13.04% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.320 6.40% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.610 -10.49% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 17.370 5.59% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.030 -7.02% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 16.490 4.24% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 9.370 -6.02% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 19.130 4.19% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.910 -5.91% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.710 4.06% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 32.550 -5.43% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 116.000 3.54% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.410 -5.26% IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.810 2.97% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.475 -5.14% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.960 2.65% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.290 -5.13% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.720 2.64% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.650 -4.90% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.470 2.33% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.880 -4.86% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.415 2.17% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.900 2.09% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.430 -4.19% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.290 1.98% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 21.820 -3.88% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.680 1.90% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 30.470 -3.82% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.900 1.75% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.900 -3.80% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 67.140 1.73% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.780 -3.73% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.400 1.69% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.260 -3.70% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.190 1.55% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.925 -3.65% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.290 1.54% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.070 -3.60%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms