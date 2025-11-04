False Break And A Large Bull-Flag For New Hope

Technicals | 11:00 AM

After a recent "false-break" breakdown, Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable suggests New Hope shares are now offering a buying opportunity.

By Michael Gable

The main news item from the past week would have to be the Australian quarterly CPI numbers, which were much worse than expected and now, at best, push back any rate cuts (if any) well into next year.

It is a slight headwind for our market and it’s not a great sign that whatever low growth we are experiencing now is still too much for our economy to handle.

Meanwhile, in the US, interest rates were cut, as expected, and their market continues to trend higher, although it looks a little stretched in the short-term.

Today, we offer a technical view on New Hope ((NHC)).

NHC

For most of September-October, New Hope formed a line of support near $3.85.

It briefly broke under that, only for it to bounce strongly.

This means that the breakdown was a “false break” and New Hope should rally strongly from here.

It is finding some light resistance near $4.20 but it looks poised to continue its run higher.

Current levels are a buying opportunity and initial stops can be considered back near $3.85.

On a longer-term basis, a break above this year’s high would lead to a substantial rally as New Hope has been forming a large bull-flag since 2022 (not shown on this daily chart).

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).



Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

• Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

• Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

• Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

• Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

• Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

Disclaimer

Fairmont Equities Australia (ACN 615 592 802) is a holder of an Australian Financial Services License (No. 494022). The information contained in this report is general information only and is copy write to Fairmont Equities. Fairmont Equities reserves all intellectual property rights. This report should not be interpreted as one that provides personal financial or investment advice. Any examples presented are for illustration purposes only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. No person, persons or organisation should invest monies or take action on the reliance of the material contained in this report, but instead should satisfy themselves independently (whether by expert advice or others) of the appropriateness of any such action. Fairmont Equities, it directors and/or officers accept no responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the information contained in the report.



