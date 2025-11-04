Safe & Together Institute Launches Updated Asia Pacific Core Training to Strengthen Domestic Violence-Informed Practice

PR NewsWire | 9:43 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – The Safe & Together Institute (S&TI) has launched their first Asia Pacific Safe & Together Model Core Training, marking a major step forward in localised, domestic violence–informed, child-centred practice across Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

S&TI’s Core Training equips professionals to translate domestic violence awareness into practical action—keeping children safe and families together with survivors while holding perpetrators accountable as parents. Available for in-person or live remote training, the updated Asia Pacific Core program preserves the globally recognised foundations of the Safe & Together Model while also introducing:

Expanded implementation tools to help agencies embed the Model sustainably.

to help agencies embed the Model sustainably. Updated case studies, videos, and examples reflecting Australian law, data, and practice contexts.

reflecting Australian law, data, and practice contexts. Enhanced diversity and inclusion content , featuring First Nations perspectives.

, featuring First Nations perspectives. Practical supervisor resources to build consistency, confidence, and measurable change.

"The updated Asia Pacific Core Training is our most localised, practice-ready version yet," said David Mandel, founder and CEO of the Safe & Together Institute. "It’s built from the ground up with feedback from practitioners across the region. The Asia Pacific Core helps professionals embed perpetrator accountability, survivor partnership, and child-centered approaches in their everyday decisions."

S&TI’s Core Training is designed for professionals across child and family-serving systems seeking to strengthen domestic violence–informed practice. Participants typically include:

Child protection and family service workers aiming to keep children safe without blaming survivors.

aiming to keep children safe without blaming survivors. Supervisors and managers seeking consistent, accountable practice across teams.

seeking consistent, accountable practice across teams. Family law and court professionals working to assess parenting and safety in the context of domestic violence.

working to assess parenting and safety in the context of domestic violence. Health, mental health, and substance use practitioners integrating domestic abuse dynamics into whole-of-family responses.

integrating domestic abuse dynamics into whole-of-family responses. Policy and government leaders driving system reform on coercive control and family safety.

"Every update reflects our commitment to practice change—not just training," said Ruth Reymundo Mandel, Chief Business Development Officer. "The updated Core Training connects local realities with the global movement for domestic violence–informed systems. It’s about helping practitioners and leaders work smarter, faster, and safer to keep children with their protective parent."

Implemented in more than a dozen countries, the Safe & Together Model has been proven to improve family safety, reduce victim-blaming, and align systems around a shared framework for addressing domestic violence as a parenting issue.

To learn more or register for Core Training, visit safeandtogetherinstitute.com/core-training .

About the Safe & Together Institute

The Safe & Together Institute is a global leader in domestic abuse–informed training, consulting, and implementation support. Founded by David Mandel in 2006, the Institute’s mission is to create, nurture, and sustain a global network of professionals and organizations working to improve systems’ responses to domestic violence when children are involved. The Safe & Together™ Model provides a framework for partnering with domestic abuse survivors and intervening with domestic abuse perpetrators to enhance the safety and well-being of children. The Institute has trained thousands of professionals across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries, working with child welfare systems, family courts, domestic abuse advocates, and other stakeholders to develop domestic abuse–informed practices and policies. For more information, visit https://safeandtogetherinstitute.com .

