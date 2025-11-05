ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.850 5.90% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.350 -12.50% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.090 5.29% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.630 -11.48% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 10.790 2.57% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 15.810 -9.66% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.970 2.41% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.460 -8.93% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 37.090 2.23% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.010 -8.24% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.920 2.18% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.850 -7.45% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 9.530 1.71% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.190 -7.00% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 44.530 1.69% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.825 -6.25% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 29.430 1.62% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.160 -6.23% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.700 1.58% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.765 -5.61% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 284.820 1.47% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.805 -5.50% TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 4.910 1.45% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.690 -5.38% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.140 1.42% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 176.350 1.29% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.610 -5.14% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.000 1.27% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.380 -4.99% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 4.060 1.25% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 12.610 -4.90% AMC – AMCOR PLC 12.170 1.25% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 15.690 -4.85% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.900 1.24% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.760 -4.83% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.580 1.18% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.610 -4.75% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.580 1.18% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.010 -4.45%

