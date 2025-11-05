Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 05, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:50 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

COF CSC CWP EMR IGO JIN KCN LOT LYC PEN PWR SVL

PEN PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $0.56

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PEN)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity observes September quarter focused on funding and establishing the foundation for the company to become a key US domestic producer.

Peninsula Energy's first yellowcake production was a milestone, with all guidance retained and commissioning progressing smoothly, though still in early stages.

As per the broker, operational improvements from the reset include tighter well spacing, improved oxidant use, and a streamlined workforce to enhance recovery and efficiency.

With $36m in cash, corrosion rectification underway, and production ramp-up targeted to 50klbs targeted for 2025, the broker views the restart as moderately conservative yet achievable.

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating and $1.03 target price.

This report was published on October 30, 2025.

Target price is $1.03 Current Price is $0.56 Difference: $0.47

If PEN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 84% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PWR PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $1.85

Jarden rates ((PWR)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden observes Peter Warren Automotive offered a positive AGM update with progress in recovery from recent margin lows. Management is now forecasting a significant increase in FY26 earnings rather than modest growth as previously guided.

Used car sales rose 14% year to date, well ahead of industry trends, while growth in service, parts, and finance operations continued to underpin performance.

The broker lifts its FY26 EPS forecasts by around 4%, supported by stronger used car sales and margin expansion, partly offset by higher interest costs, resulting in an expected pre-tax profit margin improvement to 1.22% from 0.90% in FY25.

Target price moves up to $2.45 from $2.30 and a Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on October 30, 2025.

Target price is $2.45 Current Price is $1.85 Difference: $0.595

If PWR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $2.08, suggesting upside of 12.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 7.80 cents and EPS of 12.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.8, implying annual growth of 67.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 10.80 cents and EPS of 17.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.60. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.0, implying annual growth of 35.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SVL SILVER MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.16

Petra Capital rates ((SVL)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital notes Silver Mines' engagement with the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) and other agencies regarding Development Approval for the Bowdens Silver Project is ongoing.

In the September quarter (1Q26) update, the company explained the DPHI report has yet to be submitted to the Independent Planning Commission.

While the company remains confident of approval, the timeline has been pushed out to 1Q2026, delaying first production to 2Q2028.

The broker incorporated a $30m capital raise and a $4.07m share purchase plan into its forecasts, and also factored in a 21% higher silver price in FY28 and a 19% higher price from FY30 onwards.

Buy. Target price 28c.

This report was published on November 3, 2025.

Target price is $0.28 Current Price is $0.16 Difference: $0.12

If SVL meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 75% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 53.33.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 80.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.