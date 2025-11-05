E-Commerce Giant Taobao Rolls Out Free Shipping Initiative for Australian Customers

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Shoppers also have until November 14 to secure up to 15% off in Taobao Australia annual Singles’ Day sale.

SYDNEY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taobao, Alibaba Group’s leading e-commerce marketplace, has launched its annual Singles’ Day sales event, introducing a suite of benefits specifically for Australian shoppers, including site-wide discounts and a free shipping offer on fashion items.



Taobao 11.11 poster (online)

This campaign – titled "Anything & Everything – Taobao it!" – is part of this world’s largest shopping festival which lasts until November 14. As part of the annual event, Taobao is offering substantial discounts across its platform. For Australian shoppers, this provides unprecedented access to the sale, presenting a more cost-effective way to seek out products.

Key offers for Australian customers include:

Save Up to 15% : A Site-wide sale from now until November 14 , shoppers can enjoy up to 15% off across the entire platform—a major early Black Friday event.

: A Site-wide sale from now until , shoppers can enjoy up to 15% off across the entire platform—a major early Black Friday event. Free Shipping to Australia on $50+ Fashion Orders : Spend a minimum of $50 on any clothing, shoes, or accessories, and enjoy the peace of mind that your shipping is completely on us. A better deal on the styles you want!

Spend a minimum of on any clothing, shoes, or accessories, and enjoy the peace of mind that your shipping is completely on us. A better deal on the styles you want! $15 Welcome Bonus & An Exclusive Deal: Receive a $15 welcome pack including shopping vouchers and a shipping discount. As a special gift, unlock an exclusive deal to get your first item for only $0.2!

"We have been genuinely thrilled by the passionate response from Australian shoppers," said Roy Huang, Head of Marketing and Operations of Australia Market, Taobao. "This year, we are strengthening our commitment to the Australian market with a targeted free shipping initiative and attractive discounts, making cross-border commerce more accessible than ever. We’re so excited to deepen our commitment this Singles’ Day to make the celebration even more special for our community in Australia."

Australian shoppers will find a staggering selection of goods on Taobao during this year’s Singles’ Day sales, an event that caters to a vast range of interests. Fashion leads the way, with the platform becoming a recognised destination for well-priced apparel. Shoppers on the English-language site can browse more than 300 distinct styles of clothing and accessories. For those who can navigate the Chinese-language site, the choice expands dramatically to over 1,200 styles.

Homewares and electronics rank as the second most popular category for Australian shoppers, with an impressive 200 million products available on the platform to choose from.

The range strongly reflects the Australian way of life. Outdoor and sporting goods have emerged as a major growth category, catering to the national passion for an active, with the site offers more than 30 million outdoor lifestyle items.

From mainstream interests to niche hobbies, the selection is vast. Aussie pet owners, anime fans, and model kit enthusiasts can explore tens of millions of products, offering unprecedented access to global trends.

With the Singles’ Day shopping festival now a cornerstone of the global retail calendar, this year’s campaign is specifically tailored for the local market. Taobao is making its biggest global sale more accessible than ever to Australian households, featuring free shipping, significant discounts, and exclusive new-user perks.

The deals are now live, inviting shoppers to discover a world of choice. Whatever you’re after—you can literally find anything and everything. Just Taobao it!



Taobao 11.11 poster (offline)



Taobao 11.11 poster (offline)

About Taobao Australia

Taobao Australia provides Australian consumers and businesses with direct access to the global Taobao and Tmall marketplaces. Through its dedicated platform, Australian shoppers can browse an extensive range of international products, supported by integrated logistics, local payment options and bilingual customer service. The service reflects Alibaba Group’s strategic focus on connecting Australian demand with global supply through tailored e-commerce solutions.

