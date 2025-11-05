October In Review: Growth Slips Value Rips

Australia | 10:30 AM

October characterised a big rotation out of tech, healthcare and discretionary sectors into resources in anticipation of an improving global outlook.

October dominated by market rotation into resources

Australian indices notable laggards vis a vis global markets

Hawkish RBA adds to subdued investor sentiment

Earnings forecasts jump higher, mostly led by commodities

By Danielle Ecuyer

Australia lags the rest of the world

October is often thought of as a month of increased volatility. This year the ASX200 index eked out a total positive return of 0.39%, but underlying the headline index result hides some large and diverse price action.

Depending on the positioning of one’s portfolio, it was either a month to remember or a month to forget, such was the disparity between sectors and individual stocks.

Commodities took the gold, silver and bronze medals for performance, apart from gold (excuse the pun) which reversed its melt-up, weakening over -8% between October 20-27.

Resources lifted 4%, supported by global trade tensions abating, including an ‘agreement’ (note the quotation marks) between China and the US, with improving sentiment around global growth.

Gold stocks were up 13% by mid-October and finished the month down -0.4%, even though the gold price managed to hold on to a 3% gain despite its sell-off. Macquarie is quick to point out the October sell-off in gold stocks is merely a flesh wound, with the sector up 69% over the year past.

A much higher-than-anticipated September quarter CPI print pulled the ‘lower rate’ outlook off the table, shaking confidence and taking with it the more interest-rate-sensitive sectors and the ASX200.

As highlighted by Morgan Stanley, the index peaked at 9095 on October 21, a new all-time high before profit-taking moved in. The market odds of an RBA November rate cut shifted from 62% on October 27 to 7% pre the meeting.

As expected, the RBA did leave interest rates on hold at the November meeting, in what some commentators are describing as a “hawkish hold”.

Morgan Stanley continues to forecast two more rate cuts to a terminal rate of 3.1%. The two -25bp cuts have been deferred until August and November 2026.

By comparison, as Macquarie notes, FedWatch has the odds of a Fed cut in December at nearly 70%.

From a macro perspective, the pathway of interest rates is not favourable for Australia relative to the US.

Despite the sentiment boost from higher commodity and metal prices (aluminium, copper and zinc lifted 7.8%, 6% and 4.6%, respectively) the MSCI showing Australia lagged Emerging Markets, which rose 4.2%, and Developed Markets, up 2%, with Asia Pacific ex Japan up 4.3%.

Nasdaq rose 4.7% as the AI trade rolled on (ex-Australia) with the S&P500 up 2.3%. Resource-heavy FTSE100 also advanced 3.92%.

The Nikkei225 was the absolute standout, up 16.6% stimulated by a favourable election outcome.

Japan’s first female Prime Minister brings forth not only an admiration for Britain’s Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher, but market expectations her policy agenda will favour demand-led growth over inflation control, with an expansionary fiscal policy.

The haves and have nots in October

Breaking down the sector performance, large-cap technology, discretionary and healthcare stocks were a drag on the index, with the Small Ords outperforming Large by 1.6% over October.

Morgan Stanley points to a barbell strategy as a winner, with Materials adding 87.8bps and Financials 49.1bps to the index, offsetting Discretionary, minus -55.4bps, Healthcare, minus -36.6bps, and Technology, minus -28.5bps, for a net market gain of 39bps.

Specifically, WiseTech Global ((WTC)) shares fell over -23%, a -16.64bps drag, in seemingly another ‘own goal’ with ASIC and Australian Federal Police raiding head office over share trading activity, some 12 months post the last governance PR travails for the company.

Light & Wonder ((LNW)) moved its primary listing to the ASX, and investors dumped the stock over -15%, taking Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)) with it for a minus -15.3bps impact on the index, Wesfarmers ((WES)) shares contributed a negative -34.1bps and Pro Medicus ((PME)) a negative -9.1bps, as that share price weakened by -14%.

Unlike US markets, growth stocks were on the nose. Value, up 2.1%, outperformed growth, down -1.9%, with Macquarie also pointing the finger at CSL ((CSL)) for another earnings downgrade. That share price lost -10% in October.

Large banks did some heavy lifting, with CommBank ((CBA)) up 29bps, a reversal of September’s losses, and with ANZ Group ((ANZ)) up 37.8bps. BHP Group ((BHP)) up 17.1bps, Fortescue ((FMG)) up 16bps, and Rio Tinto ((RIO)) up 14.9bps completed the top five contributors for the month.

Looking at FNArena’s selections of stock performance data (see further below), it is also worth noting Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)) shares fell -15.3% with ongoing oversupply and inventory problems for both China and US markets.

Shares in Droneshield ((DRO)), which was swept up in the global defense stock euphoria, deflated -17.8%.

For the longer-suffering lithium investors, Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) and Mineral Resources ((MIN)) topped the list of ASX100 top performers, up 31% and 18%, respectively.

Earnings forecasts upgraded on better global growth outlook

An improved global growth outlook triggered a rally in commodity prices, boosting earnings forecast upgrades for the Materials sector, which helped underpin positive revisions across the broader market.

Morgan Stanley notes the ASX200 earnings forecast for FY26 is 2.5% higher than a month ago.

Macquarie analysts’ bottom-up FY26 EPS estimate has been upgraded by 240bp to 5.2% growth, with FY27 up 680bp to 7.5% growth, again mainly attributed to higher commodity pricing forecasts.

AGM season has equally thus far been positive, with net guidance upgrades of 10pts. The latter broker anticipates more upbeat surprises from upcoming AGMs.

If the Australian market can traverse the inflation and interest rate cycle concerns, the set up for the month of November is considered positive. Over the last decade, November has had the highest average monthly returns, with US equities gaining 4.4%, Macquarie points out, and the ASX advancing 3%.

Macquarie’s FOMO Meter has lifted to 0.96, the highest in 2025, with active investors ‘bullish’ and equity exposure of 100.8% compared to November’s usual positioning at over 100%.

Further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and improved economic momentum globally are expected to continue to boost investor sentiment.

Morgan Stanley is more than happy to blow its own trumpet, where Materials has been a key Overweight call for the broker’s Macro-plus Model Portfolio.

The positive earnings indications from the resources sector support the broker’s conviction of market rotation, which was strongly evidenced in October on the ASX.

ASX100 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 30.95 WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED -23.41 MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 17.65 LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC -15.56 S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 15.69 TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED -15.28 JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 14.71 PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED -14.49 ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 14.60 RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED -14.43

ASX200 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 35.91 WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED -23.41 PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 30.95 BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED -20.19 CDA – CODAN LIMITED 22.80 DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED -17.81 SGM – SIMS LIMITED 19.37 LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC -15.56 LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 19.29 TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED -15.28

ASX300 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 71.07 EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED -39.24 SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 57.38 BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED -27.76 FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 42.32 WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED -23.41 SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 41.75 ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED -20.70 CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 37.64 BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED -20.19

ALL-TECH Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 71.07 FND – FINDI LIMITED -44.35 EIQ – ECHOIQ LIMITED 26.47 OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED -28.07 NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 26.37 ERD – EROAD LIMITED -25.76 CDA – CODAN LIMITED 22.80 WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED -23.41 PPS – PRAEMIUM LIMITED 20.39 DUG – DUG TECHNOLOGY LIMITED -19.78

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 31 Oct 2025 Month Of Oct Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) NZ50 13548.320 1.93% 1.93% 3.34% All Ordinaries 9178.00 0.46% 0.46% 9.00% S&P ASX 200 8881.90 0.37% 0.37% 8.86% S&P ASX 300 8838.00 0.41% 0.41% 9.13% Communication Services 1839.40 -1.18% -1.18% 13.03% Consumer Discretionary 4207.60 -6.88% -6.88% 7.58% Consumer Staples 11762.80 0.16% 0.16% -0.05% Energy 8638.70 3.67% 3.67% 0.18% Financials 9713.70 1.46% 1.46% 12.76% Health Care 35609.20 -4.83% -4.83% -20.67% Industrials 8582.20 1.32% 1.32% 12.24% Info Technology 2682.50 -8.37% -8.37% -2.13% Materials 19628.50 4.32% 4.32% 21.73% Real Estate 4077.30 0.54% 0.54% 8.40% Utilities 10063.80 0.54% 0.54% 11.42% A-REITs 1874.10 0.59% 0.59% 9.06% All Technology Index 3973.10 -6.00% -6.00% 4.41% Banks 4207.00 2.30% 2.30% 16.65% Gold Index 16021.30 -0.37% -0.37% 90.19% Metals & Mining 6703.80 3.87% 3.87% 27.56%

The World

Index 31 Oct 2025 Month Of Oct Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) FTSE100 9717.25 3.92% 3.92% 18.89% DAX30 23958.30 0.32% 0.32% 20.34% Hang Seng 25906.65 -3.53% -3.53% 29.15% Nikkei 225 52411.34 16.64% 16.64% 31.37% DJIA 47562.87 2.51% 2.51% 11.80% S&P500 6840.20 2.27% 2.27% 16.30% Nasdaq Comp 23724.96 4.70% 4.70% 22.86%

Metals & Minerals

Index 31 Oct 2025 Month Of Oct Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Gold (oz) 3941.90 2.09% 2.09% 50.07% Silver (oz) 47.28 0.47% 0.47% 56.42% Copper (lb) 5.2010 6.01% 6.01% 26.96% Aluminium (lb) 1.3088 7.67% 7.67% 14.50% Nickel (lb) 6.8648 0.43% 0.43% -3.92% Zinc (lb) 1.3978 4.61% 4.61% 3.44% Uranium (lb) weekly 78.90 -4.65% -4.65% 9.58% Iron Ore (t) 105.66 0.29% 0.29% 1.75%

Energy

Index 31 Oct 2025 Month Of Oct Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) West Texas Crude 60.39 -4.36% -4.36% -13.08% Brent Crude 64.29 -3.67% -3.67% -11.40%

Technical limitations

If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

