Ultra Maritime Provides Next Generation Torpedo Defence to Australia’s Hunter Class Frigates

ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ultra Maritime, the premier provider of torpedo defence and anti-submarine warfare solutions, has been selected to provide next generation torpedo defence capabilities for the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) Hunter Class Frigate Program. This award adds to an expanding set of crewed and uncrewed vessels benefiting from Ultra Maritime’s pioneering technologies.



Vice President and General Manager of Ultra Maritime Australia Jonathan Sadleir AM signs the contract with BAE Systems Australia for the company’s Surface Ship Torpedo Defense System on the Hunter Class Frigate at IndoPac 2025.

The Hunter class will deploy Ultra Maritime’s Surface Ship Torpedo Defence (SSTD), combining a single in-line towed array with automatic threat alert for unparalleled performance, maintaining a high probability of detection coupled with low false alarm rate whilst minimizing overall operator workload. The contract from BAE Systems Maritime Australia provides the RAN with a full "sense to effect" capability to keep ships and crews safe from torpedo threats.

Ultra Maritime previously announced that its Hull Mounted Sonar (HMS) has also been selected for the Hunter class. Both systems are included in the baseline Global Combat Ship anti-submarine warfare (ASW) design, meaning the RAN will share commonality with the UK, Canada, Norway, plus other countries that use this premiere hull form in the future. The RAN will see not only benefit from scale and commonality, but through future spiral developments and through life support.

Leveraging Ultra Maritime’s strong Adelaide presence, global technology and expertise in crewed and uncrewed undersea warfare, the company is positioned to support future maritime programs for AUKUS while continuing to grow and develop Australia’s sovereign undersea warfare capabilities.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow’s advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

