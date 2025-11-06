ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|124.850
|8.21%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|25.750
|-12.65%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|5.120
|6.67%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.400
|-11.69%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.380
|5.63%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|18.120
|-10.43%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.045
|5.56%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|7.980
|-7.53%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.550
|5.31%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.280
|-6.22%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.930
|5.14%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.660
|-5.71%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|12.780
|5.01%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.975
|-5.50%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|20.040
|4.65%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|3.500
|-5.41%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.590
|4.55%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.030
|-5.02%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.160
|4.50%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.290
|-4.98%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|0.935
|4.47%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.390
|-4.77%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.560
|4.46%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.080
|-4.49%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.050
|4.12%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.610
|-4.24%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.110
|4.10%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.220
|-3.94%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|13.120
|4.04%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.255
|-3.77%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.195
|3.91%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|15.120
|-3.63%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|10.730
|3.87%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.130
|-3.62%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.880
|3.70%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.745
|-3.32%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.270
|3.48%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|43.060
|-3.30%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|13.240
|3.28%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|22.520
|-3.22%
