HD Renewable Energy Strengthens Global Footprint with Landmark Solar and Battery Projects in Australia and Japan

TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HD Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6873, "HDRE"), a leading smart energy company from Taiwan, is accelerating its global deployment of solar and battery storage assets, advancing at a pace of more than 2 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity each year.



HDRE and ZEN Energy have entered into a 20-year PPA for the Templers Battery Project in South Australia

With nearly 70 per cent of the company’s 9.4GW global development pipeline dedicated to energy storage, close to half of these assets are expected to be in operation by 2028. As overseas projects reach completion, the proportion of revenue generated from international markets is set to rise significantly by 2026, and is projected to account for over 55 per cent of total group revenue by 2027.

In Australia, HDRE is advancing large-scale solar and storage projects in tandem, with a combined installed capacity expected to reach 2.7GW by 2028. HDRE and ZEN Energy have entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement for the flagship Templers Battery Project in South Australia (111 MW / 330 MWh). The partnership marks a major milestone for both companies, with the project scheduled to commence commercial operations by the end of 2025. The partnership establishes a blueprint for HDRE’s future global expansion, with similar large-scale projects planned across Taiwan and other key international markets.

In Japan, the company continues to focus on grid-scale energy storage, targeting a total of 3.4GW of capacity by 2028. The Helios Project in Hokkaido, co-developed with Brawn Capital, is a 50 MW battery energy storage facility with an extra-high-voltage grid connection. The project was successfully connected to the grid in July and is scheduled to begin commercial operations in November, participating in Japan’s electricity trading market.

HDRE has also partnered with Arctrade to establish MWEX Solutions, which integrates advanced energy-trading platform technology with the company’s asset portfolio. MWEX Solutions is expanding into Japan and Australia’s deregulated energy markets, offering customised trading systems that automate decision-making and enable seamless data integration between generation assets, the grid, behind-the-metre storage, end users and the power market.

Jason Chou, General Manager of HDRE, said: "The rapid growth of artificial intelligence and data centre demand is reshaping global energy priorities. Energy will be the world’s most essential resource. Storage and virtual power plant technologies are key to ensuring grid stability and, as they mature, they are becoming scalable and economically attractive investment assets. Looking ahead, HDRE will continue to drive sustainable growth through infrastructure modernisation, market liberalisation, asset financialisation and global expansion."

