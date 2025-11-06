Leading Fertility Specialist Associate Professor Gavin Sacks joins Genea

PR NewsWire | Nov 06 2025

SYDNEY, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Genea Fertility, Australia’s pioneering fertility network, is pleased to announce the appointment of internationally renowned fertility specialist, Associate Professor Gavin Sacks, to its medical leadership team, continuing the organisation’s 40-year tradition of clinical leadership excellence.

Dr Sacks brings over 20 years of experience at the forefront of reproductive medicine and is recognised globally for his groundbreaking research in reproductive medicine including luteinising hormone (LH) supplementation, innovative stimulation protocols, genomic screening, natural killer cell testing, reproductive immunology, sperm AI / advanced sperm selection technologies, and egg quality supplementation.

"Dr Sacks embodies exactly what Genea represents – pushing boundaries with world-class research whilst translating cutting-edge science into better patient outcomes," said Tim Yeoh, CEO of Genea. "His appointment continues our unbroken chain of clinical leadership excellence with Gavin bringing innovation focus."

Pioneering research meets patient care

With a PhD in reproductive immunology from the University of Oxford and a UK subspecialist qualification in Reproductive Medicine, Dr Sacks has published extensively in leading medical journals and lectures regularly at national and international conferences. He was also an Associate Editor of the leading and respected journals Human Reproduction and Human Reproduction Update.

Dr Sacks is also the creator of the "Bondi Protocol", an innovative immune therapy that has been adopted by fertility specialists across Australia to treat implantation failure and recurrent miscarriage. His research into the role of the immune system in reproductive health has shaped clinical practice nationwide and improved outcomes for countless patients facing complex fertility challenges.

"What attracted me to Genea was their reputation as pioneers in fertility medicine combined with the leading patient outcomes they achieve year after year," said Dr Sacks. "The clinical excellence, the innovative approaches being developed, and most importantly, the culture of pushing boundaries while maintaining exceptional patient care – that’s exactly the environment where I want to contribute.

"Throughout my career, I’ve believed that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to fertility treatment. Every patient’s journey is unique, and they deserve individualised care that explores every diagnostic and treatment avenue. At Genea, I’ve found a team that shares this philosophy – where cutting-edge research meets genuine compassion, and where every patient is treated as an individual, not a statistic."

Collaborative leadership model

Dr Sacks joins Genea’s collaborative medical leadership team, working in close partnership with Dr Mark Livingstone and Dr Myvanwy McIlveen. This integrated leadership approach ensures patients benefit from innovation, clinical excellence and robust governance across Genea’s national network.

Clinical Associate Professor Mark Bowman, who has served as Group Medical Director, will continue to support the organisation as Group Medical Director Emeritus, ensuring continuity of expertise and institutional knowledge during the leadership transition.

Continuing clinical practice

Dr Sacks will continue his clinical practice as a Fertility Specialist, consulting from Genea’s Sydney CBD clinic and Bondi Junction. He maintains his appointments as Visiting Medical Officer at St George Hospital, Conjoint Associate Professor at the University of New South Wales and Visiting Professor at University of Technology, Sydney.

His specialist interests include the management of unexplained infertility, repeated IVF failure, recurrent miscarriage, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and immune diagnosis and therapy. Dr Sacks is particularly sought after for second opinions in complex fertility cases.

Known for his calm manner and thorough approach, Dr Sacks works closely with each patient to understand their unique circumstances and develop tailored treatment plans that give them the best possible chance of success.

Research focus and innovation

Dr Sacks is currently leading research initiatives across multiple areas of reproductive medicine and has been an early adopter of technologies including time-lapse embryo monitoring and is committed to facilitating research across Genea’s medical and scientific teams.

"Research is how we get to the cutting edge, and that does take courage and imagination," said Dr Sacks. "I’m looking forward to collaborating with Genea’s talented team of specialists and scientists to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in fertility care. But research is only valuable when it translates into better outcomes for the patients we see every day – that’s what drives everything we do."

He is currently also working on a book titled "The Origin of Hope", about the nature of reproduction, our origins and our future.

Booking consultations

Patients can book consultations with Dr Gavin Sacks via the Genea website or calling (02) 8484 7666.

Issued by Genea. For more information, please contact the media team on 0436 489 199 or media@genea.com.au

About Genea Fertility

Genea Fertility is a world-leading fertility clinic network with clinics across Australia and almost 40 years’ experience in helping Australians achieve their dreams of parenthood. At Genea, our vision is to provide a personalised approach to each individual who walks through our doors. We’re continuously committed to bringing together the best cutting-edge science with heartfelt patient care, delivering leading patient outcomes and IVF success rates. For more information visit genea.com.au

