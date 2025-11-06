Mitrade CFD Broker Reaffirms Financial Literacy Mission as Gold’s Decline Fuels Expectations of an AUD Rebound

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A drop in gold prices on Oct. 23 has shifted market sentiment, with The Australian reporting the decline may signal opportunity for the Australian dollar. As volatility renews retail interest, CFD platform Mitrade has reaffirmed its commitment to trading education. It was recently named "Best Educational Resources" at the Global Forex Awards 2025 – Retail, a program that received more than 200,000 public votes across 400 nominated firms.

Australia kicked off 2025 strong, ranking fourth globally in active CFD trader numbers, with about 81,000 retail users, according to Finance Magnates’ Q1 2025 Intelligence Report. Despite rising participation, financial literacy remains a major challenge. The University of New South Wales reports that about 45% of the population is considered financially illiterate. This knowledge gap is consequential as ASIC has renewed its call for Australians to make better informed decisions following a rise in retail investor complaints.

"Market volatility draws in more retail traders across the industry, but many begin their journey with surface-level understanding of risks," said Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade Global. "This literacy gap shows up in real time — in the way people respond to price swings, use leverage, or misjudge market signals."

He added, "ASIC has made consumer protection central to the industry, but protection also starts from trader knowledge. We embed educational resources and real-time insights into our platform because we see education as our responsibility to support Australia’s broader financial literacy efforts."

This recognition is one of 16 Mitrade awards received globally in 2025, including four in Australia. Founded in Melbourne, the platform combines local focus with global standards, reflecting its vision to equip traders with the tools and knowledge to navigate markets responsibly.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 6M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia’s ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus’ CySEC (CIF438/23), the Cayman Islands’ CIMA (SIB1612446), South Africa’s FSCA (54842), and Mauritius’s FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.

The platform provides 800+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. Mitrade redefines trading with microsecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility.

Trading involves risk. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

